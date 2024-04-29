Mzansi wants Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to be protected amid death threats

According to Mzansi, Motsoaledi has definitely stepped on some toes with his decisions

Motsoaledi says he doesn't know the motive behind this, however, the hitman was supposedly paid R60 000 and demanded R20 000 more to abort mission

Mzansi calls for Motsoaledi's protection following assassination threats. Images: Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi has called for the protection of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi following recent alleged assassination threats.

Motsoaledi shocked the nation on Sunday when he noted that a man known only as Vusi called Motsoaledi several times in December 2022 and told him that a R60 000 price tag had been attached to his head.

Vusi told Motsoaledi that if he paid him R80 000, he would abort the mission to assassinate him.

Motsoaledi must be protected

However, South Africans notes that Motsoaledi is the least problematic politician in the country and deserves to be protected.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@claudmunemo said:

"Minister Motsoaledi is a real jewel and South Africa cannot afford to lose him. We urge the authorities to take these threats seriously and ensure his security is tightened. He must be allowed to continue his great work without fear or intimidation."

@MikeRamothwala commented:

"Dr Aaron Motsoaledi must be protected at all costs, he is currently fixing former President Zuma’s mass of issuing out ZEP’s while South Africans where unemployed and is fixing our immigration laws and since they can’t buy him like they did with the EFF they now want to kill him."

@shange_mduduzi added:

"He needs to be protected 24/7; the protection that's given to other ministers is unnecessary, even the so-called president; all protection must be given to the only competent minister, Motsoaledi!"

Rising number of political killings

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said task teams that were established to investigate a number of political killings made progress in some of the cases.

This comes after a number of councillors and politicians were murdered around Eastern Cape, Runstenburg and KwaZulu-Natal.

During a security cluster briefing on Sunday, Cele said there have been many successes in convicting people accused of political murders, especially in KZN.

"Almost 338 people have been arrested there in the province and 18 of them have been given life sentences and 36 have been given sentences between 10 and 73 years. A special task team was formed to deal with political violence in the province of KZN. That team has expanded it's mandate to other provinces, it has good successes."

The minister says ahead of the 29 May General Election, 500 voting stations out of 23,700 were flagged as being at high risk of violence.

“There are some gentlemen, if you can even call them gentlemen, especially in KZN, that have been coming with the statement, calling for violence. One of them has already appeared in court, another arrested, the NPA is going to take the decision and he will appear in court."

Alleged assassination threats against Motsoaledi

In an interview with eNCA, Motsoaledi said the case has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for further investigatio.

“An individual has recently been phoning me six to eight times a day to tell me that he has been sent to assassinate me. He added that he had already been paid; however, if I paid him more, he would then go and kill those who sent him instead of me. It was a bidding process.”

Motsoaledi approves white paper

Meanwhile, Motsoaledi announced that Cabinet approved the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection.

Earlier this month Briefly News reported that South Africa’s new immigration policy aims to deter economic migrants from posing as asylum seekers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News