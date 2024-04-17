Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi addressed the media about SA's Final White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection

He outlined stringent measures to deter economic migrants from entering the country under false pretenses

The new policy seeks to address loopholes in existing laws and highlights the need for the first safe country principle to be strictly enforced

SA minister Aaron Motsoaledi during the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health forum in Sandton. Image: Denzil Maragele

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi introduced South Africa's Final White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection policy.

Immigration policy in SA

The minister made the announcement during a press briefing held in Pretoria. The government policy aims to overhaul South Africa's migration system, with economic migrants posing as asylum seekers on the rise.

Advice for asylum seekers

Motsoaledi said he hopes once the paper is signed, it will discourage foreigners from exploiting gaps in existing laws, reported SABCNews.

He encouraged asylum seekers to apply for protection in the first safe nation they encounter, rather than bypassing multiple countries to reach South Africa.

SA discusses Motsoaledi's announcement

South Africans took to social media to voice their opinions on the nation's stance on immigration and refugee protection.

Read a few comments below:

Lefu Ramatla said:

"Can that be done sooner rather than later?"

Frans Sello stated:

"This country is led by clowns who fail to perform the basics of running a country. They just realised now that the influx of illegal migrants is not sustainable this showed how they are."

Honest Nkadimeng mentioned:

"Motsoaledi doesn't get full support from his comrades."

Ngwato Noko

"Is election time."

Paul Gaucho posted:

"Home affairs must start with Lesotho foreigners n Botswana foreigners."

Sír Charles added:

"Yall start to talk because its time to vote."

