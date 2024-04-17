Johannesburg-based security guards took to the streets to protest for permanent employment

They braved the cold weather and were so frustrated that they took their clothes off and protested naked

South Africans commenting on the incident were worried about the women and found their actions to be bizarre

Frustrated security personnel took their clothes off to protest for work. Images: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images and The Good Brigade. Images are used for illustrative purposes only.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans were worried about a group of protestors who took their frustrations and complaints to the next level.

Protestors get naked

According to The South African, more than 60 women employed as security guards camped outside the Gauteng Department of Health's offices on 16 April. The protesters, security officers stationed in hospitals and clinics in the province, have been outside the department's offices for a week, demanding that they be given permanent jobs.

They were reportedly left without work after their contracts were terminated. To the bystanders' surprise, the women started stripping and bared the cold weather. Naked as they were, they sang songs and protested with placards in the air.

Some South Africans were worried

South Africans commenting on Facebook weighed in on the protest.

Kgalalelo Yarona said:

"It might be taken easy, but this country treats its citizens colder than this winter. People are suffering."

Bongani Percy asked:

"Do they realise it's cold, and getting naked might cause them to catch a severe cold?"

Logic Lighthouse said:

"You get what you vote for."

Takaliku Mandilakhe said:

"I became embarrassed on their behalf. Was there a need for them to take their clothes off?"

Sihle Moyo said:

"The world is coming to an end. This is such an embarrassment."

