Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo Kumalo have renewed their protection order against Jackie Phamotse

The celebrity couple was granted an order in 2018, and they renewed it as they await her sentencing date to be set by the court

Jackie Phamotse was found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband, Romeo Kumalo, and faces four charges

Basetsana Kumalo wants Jackie Phamotse to keep their names out of her mouth. Image credit: @basetsanakumalo, @jackie_phamotse

Source: Instagram

The legal battle between Basetsana, her husband, Romeo Kumalo and Jackie Phamotse sees no end in sight. This was after the celebrity couple renewed their protection order against Phamotse.

The Kumalos gag Jackie Phamotse

In a report from ZiMoja, the couple was first granted an order in 2018. After they won the battle against the Bare author, they decided to renew it again.

Jackie Phamotse was found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband, Romeo Kumalo, and she faces four charges.

Her sentencing was set for 24 October but was later postponed to 14 November. As it stands, there is no new date scheduled. In the interim, the couple wants Jackie to keep their names out of her mouth as they await her sentencing date to be set by the court.

Is Jackie avoiding jail time?

The news publication reported that Jackie and her legal team are allegedly trying to stall so they can avoid jail time.

A source told the blog that Jackie is looking to serve community service or pay a fine possibly.

Her four charges could see her allegedly facing jail time.

The Kumalos speak on their victory

Former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo shed tears of joy after the judgement was passed down at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in September 2023.

Speaking to the media, Basetsana said this victory is for their children and their family.

"This is for all of us, this is for my children who had to live in shame over the past five years. This is for my parent's legacy, who raised us well."

Phamotse faced four charges, two of crimen injuria, one for criminal defamation, and another for contempt of court.

Mzansi called for Jackie's arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, calls for Jackie Phamotse to be arrested mounted following a heated legal battle against the Kumalo family.

This follows a series of heated court appearances after Jackie made damning allegations alleging that the family filmed an adult video with a young male celebrity.

Source: Briefly News