Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have reached their 21st wedding anniversary, proving they truly are a power couple

The former Miss SA wrote a heart-warming message of gratitude to her husband on social media to mark the incredible milestone

Bastetsana previously shared she knew that they were meant to be from the day they met and considers herself lucky to be married to Romeo

As far as power couples go in Mzansi, Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have very little competition. The loving pair celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary today, 9 December and Basetsana shared touching words in celebration.

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo mark 21 years of matrimonial bliss. Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

Source: Getty Images

Basetsana Kumalo roped followers into her marital bliss with Romeo in a tear-jerking tribute to their love. The beauty queen expressed her gratitude for her husband’s unshakeable loyalty and offered hers, saying:

“Twenty-one years later, I will still choose you, marry you, have your babies, build a life with you and make the most beautiful memories.”

Bassie continued, wishing Romeo vitality, which displayed her intention to spend many more decades with the mogul. Previously, Basetsana offered how Romeo upheld their romance's success on their 20th anniversary. She wrote:

“...You held me up when life was unkind. I didn’t know one could be loved so deeply, intentionally, intensely and ever so beautifully.”

Similarly to this year’s message, Bassie thanked her husband for their shared experiences and children. She concluded the message to Romeo by revealing she felt fortunate to be his wife.

Basetsana Kumalo and Jackie Phamotse's heated legal showdown continues in court

Briefly News previously reported that Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo's legal battle with Author Jackie Phamotse continued in court in June. Bassie took the stand and faced tough questions from the author's lawyer.

Jackie faces two charges of crimen injuria over a nasty tweet she posted in 2018 about an unnamed TV mogul and former Miss SA. The author alleged that she overheard a TV mogul and former Miss SA asking a friend not to release a video of Romeo involved in a sexual act with a male celebrity.

Basetsana took the witness stand and faced some tough questions from Jackie's lawyer during the cross-examination. According to Sunday World, Basetsana pleaded with the magistrate to protect her from Jackie's lawyer.

She felt attacked as she was not allowed to finish her sentences, according to the news outlet. The case was adjourned to July to give Phamotse's lawyer enough time to prepare.

Source: Briefly.co.za