The internet is flooded with the tragic news of Naledi Willers' passing after a tough battle with breast cancer in the past two years

The reality star was diagnosed in November 2019 and had been undergoing chemotherapy during the Covid-19 pandemic

Fans watched and followed her healing journey closely, her passing comes as a shock as many thought she had beaten cancer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Naledi Willers' family has confirmed that after a two year battle with cancer, the celeb has passed away. Naledi is famous for her appearance on the first season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and left the show right after. Today fans remember her as they lament her death.

Naledi Willers, 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' star, has died from breast cancer. Image: @nana01gp

Source: Instagram

In 2019 Naledi was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer. Kaya 959 reports that the reality star used the pandemic lockdowns to shield herself from public scrutiny as she underwent chemotherapy. Willers wasted no time in starting her treatment after her tumour was discovered.

Naledi often kept followers updated about her breast cancer journey. After battling the deadly disease for over a year, the celeb had changed her Instagram bio naming herself a survivor.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Today, ZAlebs reported that Naledi Willers has died. Fans and friends are overcome with grief as they receive the news. Ndo Mahelo, who was a good friend, penned her a message on his social media:

"Rest in peace my friend. @nana01gp You fought a good fight. Mma and Humile did the best in keeping you comfortable and providing the best possible care. Go tseba Modimo feela gore what made us meet last week. You held my hand and I told you, I love you."

"You are now at peace. I am heartbroken but may God give Mama strength. Rest in peace my friend. Til we meet again. I love you! "

During the midst of her treatment, she shared a message on her Instagram that led many to believe that she saw the road coming.

Meet The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Naledi Willers

Briefly News reported that South Africans just love to watch the drama unfold between six glamorous ladies on the new hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Mzansi is given a front row seat to the lives of these women and their wealth is on full display. From designer clothes to exotic travels overseas, these ladies are living lives many of us can only dream of.

One of the real housewives is Naledi Willers, the Botswana-born former beauty pageant queen who tied the knot to famous SA radio DJ, Quinton Masina, who is best known by his stage name, Naked DJ.

Source: Briefly.co.za