Controversial former music executive Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi once again shared his thoughts on MacG's podcast

Nota inserted himself into the beef between MacG, L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa, which started after the rapper interviewed Sir Trill

L-Tido went on a rant on his podcast recently, addressing MacG's two-faced behaviour and claiming that his podcast is nothing without Sol Phenduka

Nota has reacted to a video by rapper L-Tido on MacG and Sol Phenduka. Image: @solphenduka, @macgunleashed on Instagram, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Former self-proclaimed music executive Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi chimed in about the conversation surrounding Podcast and Chill with MacG.

What L-Tido said about MacG and Sol Phenduka

An enraged L-Tido went on his YouTube podcast to get a few things off his chest. The rapper stated that the podcast would end if Sol Phenduka decided to leave MacG and the crew.

"That is the backbone of your podcast; if Sol leaves, that's it for; it is over. It's curtains."

L-Tido also said MacG is two-faced because he shows him love behind the scenes but talks badly about him in public.

Nota weighs in on L-Tido's comments

Nota was one of the people who shared a few words in reaction to the beef between MacG, L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa. All of this started after the rapper interviewed Sir Trill, where he aimed at a certain grootman for being a gatekeeper in the Amapiano industry.

On X, Nota said: "MacG should’ve fired Sol when I told him to, now he can’t because the competition is ready to take his spot… MetroFM is busy ironing the cheque book to reunite him with DJ Fresh so they can send DJ Sabby to Highveld!"

Check out Nota's post and L-Tido's video below:

Nota sends warning to L-Tido after Maphorisa beef

In a previous report from Briefly News, controversial personality Nota Baloyi weighed in on L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa's beef on social media.

Nota slammed L-Tido online, mentioning that he had warned him not to involve himself in the Sir Trill and Madumoney saga by interviewing the Amapiano singer.

Nota Baloyi further shared that the rapper was guilty and that he had made his bed and must now lie on it.

