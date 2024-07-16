Nota Baloyi Slams L-Tido Amid Sir Trill and DJ Maphorisa Saga: “I Warned You About This Agenda”
- Music Executive Nota Baloyi joined in on L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa's beef recently on social media
- The controversial star went on his Twitter (X) page to slam L-Tido, mentioning that he had warned him to not involve himself in the Sir Trill and Madumoney saga
- Nota Baloyi further shared that the rapper was guilty and that he had made his bed and must now lie on it
It seems that many people are joining the L-Tido, DJ Maphorisa, and Sir Trill saga, and the controversial Nota Baloyi was one of them.
Nota Baloyi slams L-Tido for his involvement in Phori and Sir Trill saga
Amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa and Sir Trill have been making headlines on social media lately after the John Wick hitmaker revealed in public that Madumoney hasn't paid what was due to him when they worked together.
Recently, L-Tido was caught in the firing line as Madumoney proved his innocence by sharing proof of payment that he claimed was for the payment he made to Sir Trill and ended up hurling insults at L-Tido for involving himself in his beef with the amapiano vocalist.
Nota Baloyijoinedn the L-Tido and Phori beef by slamming the podcaster for sticking his nose in the amapiano stars beef. Baloyi further mentioned on his Twitter (X) page that he had warned the rapper about this and that he shouldn't act innocent as he made this bed and must now lie on it.
He wrote:
"Tido you’re wrong, I warned you about this agenda of yours to paint Phori as a crook & I warned you about being an accessory to this slander… Why involve your self if you’re going to act all innocent. You’re just as guilty. You made your bed, now lay in it or be man & apologise!"
See the post below:
