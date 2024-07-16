Global site navigation

Nota Baloyi Slams L-Tido Amid Sir Trill and DJ Maphorisa Saga: “I Warned You About This Agenda”
Celebrities

Nota Baloyi Slams L-Tido Amid Sir Trill and DJ Maphorisa Saga: “I Warned You About This Agenda”

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • Music Executive Nota Baloyi joined in on L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa's beef recently on social media
  • The controversial star went on his Twitter (X) page to slam L-Tido, mentioning that he had warned him to not involve himself in the Sir Trill and Madumoney saga
  • Nota Baloyi further shared that the rapper was guilty and that he had made his bed and must now lie on it

PAY ATTENTION: Did you know? We have fun quizzes! Explore our new quiz section!

Nota Baloyi slammed L-Tido for involving himself in Sir Trill and Maphorisa saga
Nota Baloyi joined in on the L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa beef. Image: l_tido/lavidanota
Source: Instagram

It seems that many people are joining the L-Tido, DJ Maphorisa, and Sir Trill saga, and the controversial Nota Baloyi was one of them.

Nota Baloyi slams L-Tido for his involvement in Phori and Sir Trill saga

Amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa and Sir Trill have been making headlines on social media lately after the John Wick hitmaker revealed in public that Madumoney hasn't paid what was due to him when they worked together.

Read also

UKZN lecturer fears for his life as he denies any connection with ‘Goolam’ X account in video

Recently, L-Tido was caught in the firing line as Madumoney proved his innocence by sharing proof of payment that he claimed was for the payment he made to Sir Trill and ended up hurling insults at L-Tido for involving himself in his beef with the amapiano vocalist.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Nota Baloyijoinedn the L-Tido and Phori beef by slamming the podcaster for sticking his nose in the amapiano stars beef. Baloyi further mentioned on his Twitter (X) page that he had warned the rapper about this and that he shouldn't act innocent as he made this bed and must now lie on it.

He wrote:

"Tido you’re wrong, I warned you about this agenda of yours to paint Phori as a crook & I warned you about being an accessory to this slander… Why involve your self if you’re going to act all innocent. You’re just as guilty. You made your bed, now lay in it or be man & apologise!"

Read also

Prince Kaybee joins beef against DJ Maphorisa over Sir Trill saga, Mzansi's reactions mixed

See the post below:

DJ Maphorisa reportedly faces huge debts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that DJ Maphorisa was knee-deep in debt.

Mzansi claimed that the massive bill from the Taxman explained why he was allegedly not paying the artists he worked with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: