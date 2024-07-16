A masked X account with the handle @goolammv has shot to prominence this year in political media

The account tries to spread information that trolls and attacks anyone who speaks out about the mainstream narrative

Mohammed Yacoob Vawda, the UKZN lecturer and part-time comedian, refutes claims that he is behind this account

KZN - @goolammv has over 120k followers on the social media platform X and his bio reads, 'Blocked by the axis of evil: Malema, Shivambu , Zuma It’s a badge of honour.'

UKZN Lecturer Fears for Life As He Denies Any Connection With 'Goolam' X Account in video post.

Source: Twitter

On Monday, July 15th, Mohammed Yacoob Vawda felt it necessary to release a statement in the form of a video in which he completely distances himself from the X account, @goolammv.

He said, "I'm definitely not that guy," referring to national media and online allegations that he is the person behind the account in question.

Vawda video response

DJ Sbu asking who's behind the keyboard

Good morning, welcome to #TheBigBreakfastShow!

We want to know who is behind the @goolammv account?! He a politicians worst nightmare! And we just want to praise their work.

Goolam! Maybe you want to speak to us anonymously?

DJ Sbu posted on X on the 24th of June 2024.

Mohammed Vawda stated that he and his family have received threats, and he is fearful for his life and scared. Briefly News noted that the account was a verified X account, as indicated by the blue tick on the profile. It has been verified since March 2023.

When should a social media platform like X, actively get involved in internet bullying if a person's well-being and life is called into question?

Safety fears for suspected figure behind @Goolammv

Briefly News recently reported that the individual identified as the person behind a notorious X account fears for his life and family. The Independent Media Group named Mohammed Yacoob Vawda as one of the individuals associated with the @Goolammv profile.

Vawda, a part-time comedian, told EWN that he initially dismissed the accusations as a joke: "At first, I thought it was a prank or something, and then I saw it on IOL… How can you make such massive allegations?"

