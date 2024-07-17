Independent Media has done a U-turn on the identity of the person behind the @Goolammv account on X

The media house released a statement that UKZN lecturer Mohammed Yacoob Vawda was not responsible for the infamous profile

IOL CEO Viasen Soobramoney publicly apologised to the lecturer and his family about the mix-up

The Independent Media Group has backtracked its initial statement about the person behind the @Goolammv account.

Independent Media apologises to Mohammed Vawda

The media house released a statement on 17 July 2024, admitting that it had mistakenly named UKZN lecturer Mohammed Yacoob Vawda as the man behind the X profile.

Chief Executive Officer of the IOL, Viasen Soobramoney, said the correct name was, in fact, Mohammed Sulieman Vawda; however, a technical glitch during their briefing two days prior led to the wrong person’s profile being shared:

“This error resulted in the inadvertent and incorrect identification of a UKZN lecturer and comedian as the person behind the account… We unreservedly apologise to Mohamed Yacoob Vawda, his family and friends, our fellow reporters, and to the South African public.”

After the media group’s initial briefing on 15 July 2024, Vadwa denied any involvement with the @Goolammv profile. According to News24, the part-time comedian had since sent a letter of demand to the media house, calling for a retraction before the end of business on 17 July 2024.

Mzansi unimpressed by the mix-up

@Recon1_ZA said:

“All of this, and you doxed the wrong man!”

@AmuFloyd wondered:

“So the lecture and comedian dude was just collateral damage ”

@RobForbesDJ advised:

“Just close your whole clown car operation ”

@Hattiaab stated:

“You all should be fired. Liars. You almost destroyed somebody's life. I pray he sues you guys ”

@juantimetoomany joked:

“IOL to change their name to LOL.”

Safety fears surface for suspected figure behind @Goolammv X account

Briefly News reported that the person allegedly behind the @Goolammv profile feared for his life and his family.

The Independent Media Group named Mohammed Yacoob Vawda as one of the people behind the @Goolammv account.

Vadwa said he initially thought it was a prank until he saw it on one of the publications.

