Tebogo Thobejane has reportedly launched a foundation to fight against cyberbullying

The actress influencer has faced her own online trauma and is ready to help the youth understand the consequences of their actions

This comes after Tebogo took Inno Morolong to court for insulting her and leaking her private pictures

Tebogo Thobejane is said to have launched an anti-cyberbullying foundation. Images: ZimojaL, PhilMphela

Tebogo Thobejane is ready to fight cyberbullying after launching her foundation. Having taken several blows from trolls, the actress is determined to educate the youth about the consequences of cyberbullying.

Tebogo Thobejane launches foundation

Tebogo Thobejane has been using her voice and platform to raise awareness about crime in South Africa and plans to make an impact.

Having recently addressed the rampant increase of killings in the country, the former Muvhango actress launched the Botlhale Foundation, where she plans to inform and educate young minds about the dangers of cyberbullying.

Briefly News reported that the actress officially launched the campaign in February 2024 and spoke about her history of being cyberbullied.

Tebogo told TshisaLIVE that it was important to show the youth the dark side of social media:

"Educating the younger generation about accountability in the digital space is crucial. At Botlhale Foundation, we're committed to teaching children about the circumstances and will address the government to advocate for stricter anti-bullying laws."

Court issues arrest for Inno Morolong

Having opened up about being attacked by trolls, Tebogo recently tasted some victory after taking one of her enemies to court.

After months, if not years, of online bullying and orchestrating a smear campaign against Tebogo, the Randburg Magistrate's Court issued a warrant of arrest to Inno Morolong for reportedly violating a protection order.

Briefly News reported that Inno continued to troll and ridicule Tebogo and left the courts no choice but to take action.

This is after Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo finally got justice and had Jackie Phamotse charged for her defaming statements about them.

