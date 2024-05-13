The former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane recently talked about the consistent killings that are happening in SA

The club hostess talked about these issues in her now-deleted post on Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane said the country needed some urgent intervention in the killings that have been taking place

Actress Tebogo Thobejane talked about the issues we are facing in Mzansi. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Club hostess and actress Tebogo Thobejane has been very vocal on social media about the several issues we are facing in the country right now, and recently, she talked about the constant killings that have been happening in South Africa of late.

Tebogo Thobejane claims SA is witnessing a genocide

The former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane recently had to get something off her chest. The star, who has been cyberbullied for years on social media, had something to say about the rate of killings in our beloved country.

Earlier on, according to Fakazanews, Thobejane talked about how South Africa is witnessing a genocide and that we need an urgent intervention to put these societal issues to an end and for that to happen, the military is required to take control.

The star talked about all this in her now-deleted Instagram post on her account and wrote:

"Our beautiful country is witnessing a genocide, with someone being killed every day, yet people remain untouched. This happens daily, leaving our kids unsafe amidst drugs, bullies, murders, and rapists. We urgently need intervention and military control to address this madness. Why is this happening? Enough is enough. We miss our country. God, help us. I don’t know these people, but we need God."

Meanwhile, in April 2024, one of the suspects who were involved in the shooting of the former Muvhango actress, which happened in 2023, was apprehended and arrested by the Sandton Police.

Tebogo Thobejane told ZiMoja that he was relieved that one of the shooters had been arrested, and she believed that she could return to Mzansi and not have to worry about looking over her shoulder.

Lerato Kganyago accuses Tebogo Thobejane of taking her hubby

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago accused Tebogo Thobejane of being a homewrecker.

The Metro FM presenter claimed the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami Ndlala. In a video, the TV presenter blamed Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News