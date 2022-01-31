Best acting schools in Johannesburg: A-Z list with images and contact details
Although many consider acting a natural talent, some people need slight coaxing out of their shy tiny shells. Therefore looking for the best theatrics institutions for your promising children is crucial. Browse through the best acting schools in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Acting in Africa has become one of the most successful professions, and South Africa is home to some of the best actors and actresses in film. The likes of Trevor Noah, Sasha Pieterse and Sid James have even met international standards and are flying the Mzansi flag high in Hollywood.
Which are the top acting schools in Johannesburg?
Johannesburg is home to some of the best places to receive acting classes in South Africa. Some of them include:
1. AFDA
AFDA is one of the top acting schools for kids. In addition, the private Higher Education institution offers courses in film, television, performance, business innovation and technology, radio and podcasting.
- Location: 41 Frost Ave, Auckland Park 2092, Joburg, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 (0) 11 482 8345
- Email: jhbcampus@afda.co.za
2. ADK
The ADK (founded in 1939) presents the following film and drama classes, including a 3-year Professional Licentiate Certificate for adults. (Part-Time), film and drama courses for teenagers and kids. and various other services.
- Location: g1 hub Sunset Boulevard, Pine Slopes AH, Joburg, 2191, South Africa
- Telephone: 076 538 9967/ 082 781 8032
- Email: adkmain@mweb.co.za
3. Actor Spaces
Actor Spaces is a new digital publication/online magazine set to identify and promote excellence in the local acting sphere.
- Location: 44 Stanley Ave, Braamfontein Werf, Joburg, 2092, South Africa
4. Big Fish School of Digital Filmmaking
Big Fish School of Digital Filmmaking is a multi-award winning educational institution dedicated to professional practice and social justice and one of the best drama schools.
- Location: 25 Owl St, Braamfontein Werf, Joburg, 2006, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 11 482 5599
5. Central Johannesburg College
Inspired by excellence and innovation, CJC offers both NATED and NC (V) accredited acting courses.
- Location: 5 Ubla Avenue, Off Princess of Wales Terrace Parktown, Joburg, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 11 351-6000
- Email: info@cjc.edu.za
6. Fame Academy
FAME stands for: Films, Arts, Media and Embroidery.
- Location: Diagonal St, Newtown, Joburg, SA
- Telephone: 076 612 9987
- Email: info@famefet.co.za
7. Footprint Media Academy
Footprint Media Academy (FMA) is registered with the South African Qualifications Authority and the Media Information Communication Telecommunication (MICT) Seta Training Provider.
- Location: 1 Lewis Rd, Richmond, Joburg, 2092, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 87 802 9283
- Email: info@fmtva.co.za
8. Helen O'Grady Drama Academy
The Helen O'Grady Drama Academy is the only organisation in Africa. It was initially founded in 1979 in Australia, when Helen O'Grady, a trained teacher, drama teacher and actress, hired a hall and commenced affordable after school drama classes for young people from 5-18 years of age.
- Location: Blairgowrie Recreation Centre, Park Ln, Blairgowrie, Joburg, 2123, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 83 410 2940
- Email: vicky@helenogrady.co.za
9. Indigo View
The Advanced Actors Academy was started by Indigo View and has grown to one of the most prominent acting schools in Gauteng.
- Location: 3 Diamond Close, Edenburg, Joburg, 2146, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 83 394 5496
10. Joburg Theatre
Joburg Theatre Complex, previously known as the Johannesburg Civic Theatre, is a group of four theatres situated in Braamfontein, Joburg, South Africa.
- Telephone: +27 11 877 6800/011 877 6847
- Email: info@joburgtheatre.com
11. Kingclip Casting, Acting and Voice Agency
The Kingclip Casing Acting and Voice Agency is s professional casting talent agency specialising in representing actors, characters, children, voice-over artists, hand models, extras and athletes.
Location: G09 Design District Cnr Keyes and, Tyrwhitt Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 72 480 2422
- Email: +27 72 480 2422 (general Enquiries)
12. GOSH INSPIRED
GOSH INSPIRED, previously known as LALT is famous for Drama Education, Television Training and Public Speaking training with passionate instructors.
- Location: Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa
- Email: info@nationalarts.co.za
13. The Market Theatre
The Market Theatre, based in the downtown bohemian suburb of Newtown in Johannesburg, South Africa, was opened in 1976.
- Telephone: +27 11 832 1641
Frequently asked questions
There are several factors to consider for those looking to join theatre schools, including cost and quality of education. These are some of the answers to the most asked queries.
How much do acting courses cost in South Africa?
The fees depend on the institution you enrol in. The Market Theatre, for example, charges R2500 for 12 weeks of training. On the other hand, LALT Drama charges R600 per month, and Little Actors charges R780 for 12 lessons for 3-9 years. However, there are no free acting classes in Johannesburg. Each registered institution has its respective rates.
How much does it cost to attend acting school?
An average acting class might cost you between $150 and $2000, and if you hire an acting coach, it costs $40 to $100 per hour. And an acting degree or diploma will cost around $20,000 to $60,000 per year.
Which university can I study acting in South Africa?
There are several universities offering theatre courses. They include, University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch University, Rhodes University Theatre, University of Cape Town, CityVarsity, and Act Cape Town - Film Acting Academy.
Can I do acting without matric?
There are no formal education requirements to become an actor, but a bachelor's degree in theatre arts, drama, acting and performing may help learn technical skills. Experience is vital in this career, as experience leads to more prominent and higher-paying roles.
So there you have it, some of the best acting schools in Johannesburg. These institutions have produced the finest actors and actresses in the Mzansi nation and are recognised for their top-notch quality services.
