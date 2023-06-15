The Randburg Magistrate Court has reportedly issued a warrant of arrest for social media influencer Inno Morolong

Inno allegedly violated Tebogo Thobejane's protection order by continuing to troll her on Instagram

Mzansi peeps were happy with the court's decision as they claimed Inno Morolong is problematic

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Inno Morolong's troubles are catching up on her, and it's not looking good because the Randburg Magistrates Court reportedly issued a warrant of arrest.

The Randburg Magistrate Court has allegedly issued a warrant of arrest for Inno Morolong. Image: @innomorolong and @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

News24 reports that the warrant of arrest was authorised on 13 June and stated that Inno violated Tebogo Thobejane's protection order. Inno's Instagram posts, where she trolled Thobejane and threw major shade at her, were provided as evidence of the violation.

Inno Morolong rubbishes warrant of arrest rumours

The South African added that Inno slammed the warrant of arrest claims when contacted for comment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She said she has no idea where that came from but would involve her lawyers soon.

Why did Tebogo Thobejane file for a protection order against Inno Morolong?

According to The South African, Inno posted explicit photos of the Muvhango star at the beginning of 2023.

She also endangered Thobejane's life when she shared her phone number and home address.

Fearing for her life, Tebogo took Inno to court, and she was granted the protection order. However, after seeing that Morolong didn't change after the court ruled in her favour, Tebogo fled the country with her son.

“I can’t afford to get bodyguards… The person that has been harassing me is running rampage harassing the whole country,” reported Daily Sun.

Inno Morolong is not Mzansi's fave

Tebogo wasn't the first or last person Inno targeted. Recently she was accused of assaulting Durban's club hostess Olwethu Magudumana.

Morolong allegedly hit her with a bottle, and a video showing the injuries circulated on Twitter. Because of all her serious accusations, many Mzansi people have been honest about disliking Inno's chaotic behaviour.

@xlombee said:

"Inno Morolong is a vile human."

@Jabu_Macdonald shared:

"Inno Morolong is always fighting."

@Nsikoe posted:

"Inno Morolong is always fighting someone. I literally don’t know her, ngimazi from popcorn room when they share posts of her fighting with someone "

@TtzMog replied:

"She must be locked up forever."

@RoninDexx commented:

"Finally, bo straatmeit bo tla fela! The hoodrats are being dealt with."

@OzzaT_ replied:

"The less I read or hear about this woman, the better. I've never seen such a toxic person, yoh!"

@Ngubenil commented:

"This is the only language she will understand."

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo’s assault court case reportedly postponed due to no state representatives

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa reportedly appeared in court on 14 June for the assault charges his girlfriend Thuli Phongolo opened.

According to Daily Sun, the Abalele hitmaker's appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court was brief because there was no state representative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News