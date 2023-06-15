The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo has arrested a young man for the murders of Anneke Claassen and Hennie Claassen

The brutal murders occurred at a hotel in the province, and the suspect is a former employee

The man was nabbed in Gauteng and will face charges of murder, arson and robbery

LIMPOPO - The Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS) has made a breakthrough in the chilling murder case of a businesswoman and her cousin.

A former employee at Anneke Claassen's hotel has been charged for her and Hennie Claassen's murders. Images: @IanCameron23, @twatterbaas & SAPS/Newsroom

Anneke Claassen and Hennie Claassen were tortured and set alight at a farm in Ohrigstad, Limpopo, last week. Their bodies were found in two separate buildings and were reportedly burnt beyond recognition, according to TimesLIVE.

Police arrest a 30-year-old man for the murders of Anneke Claassen and Hennie Claassen

According to News24, the police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the brutal murders of the pair.

This comes after eyewitnesses told the police that they saw men wearing balaclavas were seen fleeing the scene.

It has been reported that the suspect is a former employee of the hotel owned by Anneke. The man was found at his hideout in Tembisa, Gauteng. He was arrested at around 1am on Wednesday, 14 June.

Police say the suspect was positively linked to the crime and has been charged with arson, murder and house robbery. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect is expected to appear at the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court soon.

The police were able to make the arrest with the help of a non-profit organisation focused on violent crime, Bosveld Misdaad Ondersoeke.

South Africans want justice for Limpopo businesswoman and her cousin

@LindhoutLynn said:

"If he is guilty, he needs to burn in hell."

@Jacodc40 said:

"Bring back the death penalty! Demons like this have no place in our society."

@ThulaniMaphum17 said:

"These crimes continue to be brutal and senseless."

@JohannesNdlang1 said:

"Wish these criminals can stop this thing, it's really bad."

@HlopheCebo said:

"We need a referendum on the death penalty."

