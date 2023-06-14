Thabo Bester's lawyer will be needing a legal representative after he slapped with serious charges

Tshireledzo Ndou has been accused of attempted sexual assault and assault and is currently out on bail

Many South Africans are stunned by the latest development in the Thabo Bester saga

BLOEMFONTEIN - The drama keeps unfolding in the Thabo Bester saga, and this time, his attorney is in the middle of it.

Convicted sex offender and murderer Thabo Bester's lawyer has been accused of serious crimes. Images: Frikkie Kapp & Screenshot/SABC News/YouTube

Thabo Bester's lawyer facing criminal charges

According to SABC News, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State has confirmed that a case of attempted sexual assault and assault has been opened against Bester's lawyer, Tshireledzo Ndou.

Ndou's case is being heard in Sexual Offenses Court, and he is expected to appear on 21 June 2023.

reported that the 27-year-old lawyer has already made his plea and was granted bail of R1 000. The news station also notes that Bester's former advocate Jeremiah Pela has also been criminally charged.

According to News24, he withdrew from the case because of non-payment by Bester.

South Africans shocked that Thabo Bester's attorney is facing criminal charges

The news that a convicted criminal's lawyer is facing multiple criminal charges had South Africans shaken. Many wondered why Ndou was practising law while facing such serious allegations.

It was not much of a surprise to some people because they believe that "birds of the same feather flock together".

Here are some comments:

@limphoseeiso_ said:

"Why do we have a criminally charged lawyer still representing others? Why aren’t they suspended? How does it work, kanthe? Also, why is bail only that much?:

@thadisiwe1 said:

"At 27 and already with only 3 years experience of practice, he's already taking such big cases "

@TSanele26 said:

"Konje, what do they say in English, "birds of the same...."

@BeGreatForYou said:

"They have a lot in common."

@MizzMomoMagnet said:

"Also, imagine getting R1 000 bail when you can afford more. There really isn't any justice for victims in this country, but men expect us to go press charges and go to court. Just to lose. Nope."

@HanifaHoosen said:

"We are running out of haibos."

@THABELOMUDAU5 said:

"Representing his role model."

@OdwaSeti said:

"Birds of a feather."

@BbwMaturity said:

"You can’t make up this crazy stuff. And the boy is just 27. What legal experience has he mustered to take on such a task "

Thabo Bester escape: Accused number 9 allegedly posed as Katlego Bereng’s brother to claim body

Briefly News previously reported that the questions around who claimed Katlego Bereng's body may finally be answered with the latest arrest in the Thabo Bester escape case.

Accused number nine, Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo, allegedly helped Bester's partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, claim Bereng's body to be used in Bester's escape.

Moyo reportedly approached National District Hospital in Bloemfontein and pretended to be Bereng's brother. The accused claimed that Bereng was a Zimbabwean taxi driver named Themba Moyo, Daily Sun reported.

