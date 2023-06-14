The ninth person accused in the Thabo Bester escape case is allegedly the individual who claimed Katlego Bereng's body

Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo pretended to be Bereng's brother, claiming that the deceased was a taxi driver from Zimbabwe

Moyo appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court after being arrested by police in Johannesburg

BLOEMFONTEIN - The questions around who claimed Katlego Bereng's body may finally be answered with the latest arrest in the Thabo Bester escape case.

Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo allegedly helped Dr Nandipha Magugumana claim Katlego Bereng's body.

Source: Twitter

Thabo Bester escape case accused number 9 duped Bloemfontein hospital to claim Bereng's body

Accused number nine, Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo, allegedly helped Bester's partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, claim Bereng's body to be used in Bester's escape.

Moyo reportedly approached National District Hospital in Bloemfontein and pretended to be Bereng's brother. The accused claimed that Bereng was a Zimbabwean taxi driver named Themba Moyo, Daily Sun reported.

Accused number 9 appears in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

Police arrested Moyo in Johannesburg on Sunday, 11 June. The Zimbabwean national briefly appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 3 June, where he was charged with violating a corpse, fraud and harbouring and concealing an escaped offender, Mail & Guardian reported.

While Moyo appeared without legal representation, Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi allowed him to contact his family to resolve the matter.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday, 20 June, when Moyo will reappear in court for a bail application.

South African weigh in on 9th accused in Thabo Bester escape case

Here's what South Africans are saying:

Phillip Molefi Gwangwa claimed:

"This case is going nowhere people are arrested left, right and center. No way forward."

Chumani MG GP Nkowane demanded:

"10 years imprisonment for this one."

Zanele Nhlapho added:

"Justice must be served for Katlego. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@NugaRaw1 asked:

"What season are we in this [series], and when is it really going to end?"

Nkosiyedwa Nonkosi Zonyane questioned:

"This Bester thing, why do people allow him to destroy their lives? Keep on arresting those who are involved, and charge them."

