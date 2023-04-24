What happened to Katlego Bereng? Facts about his cause of death

The Thabo Bester mystery story is slowly becoming a jigsaw puzzle, and more revelations on the case are proving to be a milestone in getting closer to knowing the truth. The latest discovery is Katlego Bereng. Find out how his body was used as a decoy in the case.

Katlego Bereng went missing in April 2022, prompting his family to embark on the emotionally gruelling journey of looking for him. A year later, they held on to the hope that they would find him alive, despite visiting several mortuaries after reporting him missing. Learning that Katlego Bereng's body was found in Thabo Bester's cell after he escaped prison left the family grief-stricken. How was he looped into the mysterious case?

Katlego Bereng's facts

Katlego Bereng's biography paints a better picture of who he was according to accounts by his family members. It also answers questions about his life and how he ended up in Thabo Bester's cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Katlego Bereng's age

According to reports and Katlego Mpholo's father's recent interview, his son was 30 years old when he went missing in April 2022. Katlego would have celebrated his 32nd birthday in May 2023.

Katlego Bereng's parents

Katlego Bereng's parents were identified as Batho Mpholo and Monica Matsie. Batho resides in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, while Katlego lived in Bloemfontein with his grandmother. His mother also lived in Bloemfontein.

After learning of the devastating news concerning his son's demise, a grief-stricken Batho could not hide his emotions as he stated:

I am broken. My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I cannot believe it, his mother Monica, is devastated. She is in a complete state of shock. She is not able to talk yet. This is devastating news.

Batho narrated calling his son's mother in April 2022 inquiring about Katlego's whereabouts since he was not answering his calls and texts. He also realised that his son had stopped posting on social media, which he found strange because Bereng loved social media. Futile attempts at reaching him prompted him to report to the police and search for him.

Batho confirmed that he would fly to Bloemfontein on 23rd April 2023 to be with Katlego's mother and the rest of the family. He also mentioned that he had been informed to go and see the body and meet the police, who would give him more information.

Katlego Bereng's mother

Mpholo recalled Monica telling him that she had asked for a DNA test done since a body had been found, and the police suspected it could be her son. At the time, the police did not disclose that the DNA was testing the body recovered in Thabo Bester's cell. The police only reached out on Friday, 21st April 2023, confirming that the charred body was Katlego's.

Katlego Bereng's cause of death

In May 2022, Katlego Mpholo's body was smuggled into the Mangaung Correctional Centre into Thabo Bester's cell. It would later be burnt beyond recognition in what looked like a planned fire. Later, reports emerged that Thabo Bester had been found dead in his cell. However, the fire was a distraction for Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

According to reports from the Bloemfontein police, Katlego collapsed in town after being overdosed on drugs. He later died in a hospital and was checked into a government mortuary in Bloemfontein. However, the family has firmly denied the claims. According to his father, many details about his son's last hours are still lacking.

Conflicting police records

As per the details of an autopsy report released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in March 2023, the deceased died due to blunt-force trauma to the head. The report further alludes that Katlego was presumed dead before the cell was set ablaze, opposing the assumption that he died in the fire.

Katlego Bereng's wife

According to snippets from Katlego's Facebook account, he was a loving partner to Thando Boleme. He referred to her as his queen in most of his Facebook posts. Katlego was also a father to two kids, a three-year-old boy and a girl who will turn four in May. Katlego was also an ardent football fan who supported Bloemfontein Celtic. He also loved fast cars; his preferred model was the BMW Gusheshe Alpina.

Association to Thabo Bester

Thabo Bester, dubbed "the Facebook r*pist", broke out of prison in 2022 after faking his death by setting his cell ablaze. The charred body recovered in the cell, believed to be his, was Katlego Bereng Mpholo's. Later, the authorities re-examined Katlego's body in March 2023 and confirmed that it was not Thabo Bester's.

The confirmation coincided with public outrage caused by news alluding that the wanted convict had escaped. Thabo Bester was convicted in 2012 and was serving a life sentence following the r*pe and murder of his girlfriend, Nomfundo Tyhulu. He was also charged with robbing two other women in 2011.

Dr Nandipha

After his successful escape, he lived undetected for a year, although he was eventually arrested alongside his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Tanzania. The two were deported to South Africa and are facing a myriad of charges, although they are yet to comment on the accusations. Dr Nandipha's father was also arrested for claims of being an accomplice in Katlego Mpholo's death. Dr Nandipha's father was granted a R10,000 bail on 17th April 2023.

The latest updates on Katlego Bereng's fate left Mzansi devastated. Even though the police believe it is a step in the family finding closure, his father is hell-bent on seeking answers and justice for his son.

