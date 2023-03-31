70+ list of top security companies in Pretoria in (2023)

The exponential increase in crime rate has prompted the birth of security companies in Pretoria. Even though guarding is the most commonly sought-after service in this industry, these firms are keeping up with technological trends to beef up security and diversify their services. This list unpacks the advanced measures these firms are adopting.

This list highlights the companies in Pretoria which are saddled with the responsibility of providing security in Pretoria. It also provides their contact details for easy access to these services.

Top security companies in Pretoria

Go through these details as they update you on the scope of work these firms cover. Some offer residential security services, while others are open to residential and commercial services.

1. Millennium Body Guards

Millennium Body Guards renders an array of services to clients in the industrial, retail, commercial, residential, diplomatic and security estates sectors. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: Office 21, Zambezi Retail Park, Sefako Mogkatho Drive, Derdepoort, Gauteng, 0035

Office 21, Zambezi Retail Park, Sefako Mogkatho Drive, Derdepoort, Gauteng, 0035 Phone number: +27 12 808 1084

2. Proshield Security

Proshield Security offers armed security guards, retail security guards, estate security guards, guard management services, special services and industrial security guards. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: Office 1B 291 28th Avenue Villieria Pretoria 0186

Office 1B 291 28th Avenue Villieria Pretoria 0186 Phone: 082 948 0789

3. Mafoko Security Patrols

The firm offers services such as general guarding, special investigation, risk assessment and surveillance management, to mention a few. If you are specific about security companies in Hatfield, Pretoria, communicate with the team via these platforms:

Physical address: 1060 Pretorius Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, 008

1060 Pretorius Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, 008 Phone: +27 (12) 342 00133

4. Stallion Security

Stallion Security offers guarding services and technology solutions as one of the security guards company Pretoria. Prospectus clients can reach out via:

Physical address: 837 Paul Kruger St, Mayville, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa

837 Paul Kruger St, Mayville, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa Phone: +27 12 749 1200

5. MSC Security Services

MSC Security Services offers services such as monitoring and burglar alarms. Book the services via:

Physical address: 524, 24th Avenue, Villieria, Pretoria 186, Gauteng, South Africa

524, 24th Avenue, Villieria, Pretoria 186, Gauteng, South Africa Phone: +27 (0)12 331 7031

6. ADT Pretoria

ADT Pretoria is another option when researching opportunities for security companies in Pretoria CBD. For services, reach out to:

Physical address: 4th Floor Brooklyn Office Towers, Cnr of Fehrsen & Middle Street Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0011

4th Floor Brooklyn Office Towers, Cnr of Fehrsen & Middle Street Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0011 Phone: 086 12 12 500

7. Stafix electric fence and security centres

This firm provides its customers with quality imported and locally-manufactured products like electric fences. If you are researching electric fences, consider reaching out to the firm through these details:

Physical address: 1185 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom South, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa

1185 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom South, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa Phone: +27 12 335 4290

8. Mphosha Security Services

The firm offers services such as armed response and VIP protection, to mention a few. Reach out to the team via:

Physical address: 1021 Pretorius St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

1021 Pretorius St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Phone: +27 12 342 3649

9. High Risk Protection and Investigations

The firm serves Pretoria and the nearby areas by providing services such as private investigations, security systems, guards and armed response. Book the firm's services via:

Physical address: 217 Farenden St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa

217 Farenden St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa Phone: +27 12 023 3119

10. Fidelity Security Group

Fidelity Security Group Pretoria is the country's largest integrated security solutions provider. It is also one of the hiring security companies in Pretoria, so if you wish you book its services, reach out via:

Physical address: 385 Asetileen Road, Silvertondale, 0184, Pretoria

385 Asetileen Road, Silvertondale, 0184, Pretoria Phone: (012) 804-2709

11. Urban Protection services

Urban Protection Service offers services in the private sector and government agencies. Use these options to contact the firm:

Physical address: 253 Burger St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182

253 Burger St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182 Phone: 082 850 1152

12. Tandem Security Systems

Tandem Security Systems offers electric fencing, access control and CCTV systems services. If you are interested, contact the firm via:

Physical address: 37 Glen Manor St, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063, South Africa

37 Glen Manor St, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063, South Africa Phone: +27 12 567 6939

13. Dafron Security Services

Dafron Security Services supplies electronic products to the trade and retail market. If you are on the lookout for these products, contact the team through the following platforms:

Physical address: Dischem Centre Corner Solomon Mahlangu & Haymeadow Cres, Faerie Glen, Pretoria, 0127, South Africa

Dischem Centre Corner Solomon Mahlangu & Haymeadow Cres, Faerie Glen, Pretoria, 0127, South Africa Phone: 012 991-5105

14. Dafron Gezina

Dafron Gezina supplies electronic security products to the retail and trade markets. Reach out through these platforms to access the products:

Physical address: Shop 15A, Gezina City Corner 12th &, Nico Smith St, Gezina, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

Shop 15A, Gezina City Corner 12th &, Nico Smith St, Gezina, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Phone: +27 12 335 8853

15. Dafron Montana

Dafron Montana offers services such as access to security systems and equipment. For bookings and services, contact the team through:

Physical address: Unit 19, 595 On Breed, Breed St, Montana, Pretoria, 0159, South Africa

Unit 19, 595 On Breed, Breed St, Montana, Pretoria, 0159, South Africa Phone: +27 12 548 6248

16. Omega Risk Solutions

Omega Risk Solutions offers services such as manned guarding, armed response, alarm response, security technology and investigations, to mention a few. Contact the team via:

Physical address: 304 Orient St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007, South Africa

304 Orient St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007, South Africa Phone: +27 12 361 0620

17. Central Executive Network High Risk Specialists

Central Executive Network High Risk Specialists is a South African security firm specialising in private security. Contact the company's Pretoria office through these platforms:

Physical address: 13 Stamvrug St, Val-De-Grace, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa

13 Stamvrug St, Val-De-Grace, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa Phone: +27 12 786 0852

18. MCS Security Services

MCS Security Services offers products like gate motors and electrical fencing. For inquiries, reach out to the team via:

Physical address: Villieria Centre (Shop 8), 906 Nico Smith Street, Pretoria, Gauteng, 0186

Villieria Centre (Shop 8), 906 Nico Smith Street, Pretoria, Gauteng, 0186 Phone: +27 (0) 12 007 1412

19. Mutual Safe and Security Group

Unlike most firms, the Mutual Safe and Security group offers services such as specialised locksmiths, digital locks, time delay locks, combination locks and cell locks, to mention a few. Contact the team via:

Physical address: 325 Zasm Street, Waltloo, Pretoria

325 Zasm Street, Waltloo, Pretoria Phone: 012 803 6051

20. CSI Security

CSI security serves the Southern region of Pretoria. It offers alarm systems, guarding, access control, armed tactical response and CCTV. Access these services by reaching out to the team via these details:

Physical address: 90 Garsfontein Rd, Alphen Park, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

90 Garsfontein Rd, Alphen Park, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa Phone: +27 12 001 2810

21. Evocatus Security Services SA

Evocatus Security Services SA offers services such as guarding, armed reaction, and remote monitoring, to mention a few. Access these services through these contact platforms:

Physical address: 54 Hesketh Dr, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

54 Hesketh Dr, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa Phone: +27 12 010 5677

22. M4D Security Services

M4D Security Services offers smart security solutions like manned guarding and management services. Access the firm's services via:

Physical address: 54 Marapo Cres, Capital Park, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa

54 Marapo Cres, Capital Park, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa Phone: +27 12 756 3921

23. Kilnerpark Security

Kilnerpark Security offers services such as alarm system installation and monitoring, guard services and CCTV installation, to mention a few. Access these services via:

Physical address: 1182 Woodlands Dr, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa

1182 Woodlands Dr, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa Phone: +27 12 333 2031

24. X-Pert Security Services

X-Pert Security Services is another security company in Centurion. It deals in guarding, CCTV cameras installation and monitoring, alarms and armed response. Reach out to the team via:

Physical address: 8 Bellingham St, Highveld, Centurion, 0157, South Africa

8 Bellingham St, Highveld, Centurion, 0157, South Africa Phone: +27 12 665 5057

25. Mahlohonolo Security Services

If you are looking for recommendations for guarding services in West Pretoria, consider Mahlohonolo Security Services. Reach out to the team via:

Physical address: block 2nd floor, East, 278 Soutter St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

block 2nd floor, East, 278 Soutter St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Phone: +27 12 321 2472

26. ECHO-1 Security Services

ECHO-1 Security Services specialises in rural safe and armed response on farms and small holdings. If you wish to hire the firm's services, reach out via:

Phone: +27 78 334 5947

27. Maxidor Pretoria

Maxidor deals in burglar bars, doors, rollup garage doors, roller shutters, security trellis and security gates. Contact the team via:

Physical address: Shop 31, Castle Walk Shopping Centre, 491 Nossob St, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, 0048, South Africa

Shop 31, Castle Walk Shopping Centre, 491 Nossob St, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, 0048, South Africa Phone: +27 87 821 6131

28. Executive Protection Agency

Executive Protection Agency offers high-risk VIP protection, government and foreign officials protection services, undercover, radio and drone equipment. Reach out to the firm by filling in the online contact form.

29. ELVY Security Technologies

ELVY Security Technologies deals with access control, fire detection, intruder detection and surveillance. Book the services on these contact platforms:

Physical address: Unit 34, Scientia Technopark, Meiring Naudé Rd, Lynnwood, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa

Unit 34, Scientia Technopark, Meiring Naudé Rd, Lynnwood, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa Phone: +27 12 349 2282

30. HISSCO International

HISSCO International deals in products such as people screening, security X-Rays and explosives screening. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: 635 Sterkfontein Ave, Doornkloof East, Pretoria, 0153, South Africa

635 Sterkfontein Ave, Doornkloof East, Pretoria, 0153, South Africa Phone: +27 11 397 1323

31. Axon Hi Risk Unit

Axon Hi Risk Unit offers CCTV monitoring, guarding, AI surveillance, and investigative services. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: 282 Stokkiesdraai St, Erasmusrand, Pretoria, South Africa

282 Stokkiesdraai St, Erasmusrand, Pretoria, South Africa Phone: +27 860 119 911

32. G4S Secure Solutions SA (Pty) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions SA (Pty) Ltd is the best option for anyone looking for security companies in Centurion. These are the contact details to use:

Physical address: Bylsbridge Building 11, 13 Candela Street, Highveld Extension 73, Centurion, 0157, Bylsbridge Office Park, Building, Doringkloof, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

Bylsbridge Building 11, 13 Candela Street, Highveld Extension 73, Centurion, 0157, Bylsbridge Office Park, Building, Doringkloof, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Phone: +27 10 001 4500

33. Regal Distributors SA (Pyt) Limited

Regal deals in access control systems and CCTV cameras. Reach out to the team via:

Physical address: Pretoria Branch Shop 34, Gift Acres Shopping Centre Lynnwood Rd Lynnwood Ridge Pretoria ZA 0040, Lynnwood Rd

Pretoria Branch Shop 34, Gift Acres Shopping Centre Lynnwood Rd Lynnwood Ridge Pretoria ZA 0040, Lynnwood Rd Phone: +27 12 460 4550

34. Security Superstore Pretoria

Security Superstore Pretoria deals in security equipment like CCTV, alarm systems, electric fencing, gate motors and intercoms, to mention a few. Contact the team via:

Physical address: Shop 22 Elardus Park Shopping Centre, 837 Barnard Street, Pretoria, 0181

Shop 22 Elardus Park Shopping Centre, 837 Barnard Street, Pretoria, 0181 Phone: 012 3453031

35. Hotline Security Services

Hotline Security Services deals in access control, patrol services, business and security solutions and patrol services. Contact the firm through these platforms:

Physical address: 1205 Hjalmer St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0082, South Africa

1205 Hjalmer St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0082, South Africa Phone: +27 12 456 7890

36. Persas Protection

Persas Protection deals explicitly in residential and commercial security systems, and if you wish to access this service, contact:

Physical address: 729 Frederika St, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa

729 Frederika St, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa Phone: +27 12 940 2056

37. PPE Security

PPE Security deals in residential and commercial CCTV systems. If you would like this kind of service, reach out to the team via:

Physical address: 570 Moreleta St, Silverton, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa

570 Moreleta St, Silverton, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa Phone: +27 12 804 2302

38. Zela-Tech Zambesi CC

If you are looking for remotes, receivers, CCTV works, wireless security and Gate motors, contact Zela-Tech Zambesi CC via:

Physical address: Office 3, 405 Braam Pretorius St, Magalieskruin, Pretoria, 0150, South Africa

Office 3, 405 Braam Pretorius St, Magalieskruin, Pretoria, 0150, South Africa Phone: +27 12 543 0736

39. Puncho Security and Project Pyt

Puncho Security and Project Pyt offers guarding services, monitoring and armed protection, VIP protection and event protection. Access these services by contacting the firm through:

Physical address: Office No.2, Central House Building, 17 Central Rd, Mabopane, Pretoria, 0190, South Africa

Office No.2, Central House Building, 17 Central Rd, Mabopane, Pretoria, 0190, South Africa Phone: +27 12 701 1331

40. Nguvu Protection

Are you looking for a security company in Pretoria North? Nguvu Protection is the perfect option, offering guarding, armed response and control room management services. Book your appointment for these platforms:

Physical address: 485 Gerrit Maritz Rd, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0116, South Africa

485 Gerrit Maritz Rd, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0116, South Africa Phone: +27 12 548 0947

41. Bidvest Pretoria Coin

Bidvest Pretoria Coin deals in guarding, off-site monitoring, fencing solutions, investigation and event management. Book its services through these platforms:

Physical address: 1066 Nico Smith St, Villieria, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa

1066 Nico Smith St, Villieria, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa Phone: +27 78 329 4720

42. Brinant Security Group

Brinant Security Group offers armed response services, CCTV installation and maintenance, alarm systems and guarding services. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: 709 Rubenstein Dr, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0044, South Africa

709 Rubenstein Dr, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0044, South Africa Phone: +27 86 117 4343

43. Tracker Connect (Pyt) Limited

Tracker Connect (Pyt) Limited primarily deals in vehicle tracking devices. Contact the firm via:

Phone: 086 111 8729

44. Noordvaal Security

Noordvaal Security offers perimeter security, access control, and residential and private security services. Book appointments for these services via:

Physical address: 227 Lilian Ngoyi St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa

227 Lilian Ngoyi St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa Phone: +27 12 321 0170

45. IMC Reaction CC

If you are looking for recommendations for security companies in Hatfield, Pretoria, consider IMC Reaction CC. The firm offers risk assessment, alarm packages, home security systems and CCTV installation services. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: 1303 Hartbeestspruit St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028, South Africa

1303 Hartbeestspruit St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028, South Africa Phone: +27 12 362 5425

46. Nomaduku Security Services

Situated in Central Pretoria, Nomaduku Security Services offers guarding, alarm systems and training services. Access these services by contacting the firm through:

Physical address: 200 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

200 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Phone: +27 12 326 8637

47. CSI Africa

CSI Africa offers investigative and screening services, which you can access by contacting the company via:

Physical address: 305 Braam Pretorius St, Sinoville, Pretoria, 0129, South Africa

305 Braam Pretorius St, Sinoville, Pretoria, 0129, South Africa Phone: +27 86 127 4911

48. Leads Security Africa

Leads Security Africa deals in alarm systems, guarding services, access control, CCTV, armed response and investigations. For inquiries and access to these services, contact the team via:

Physical address: 3240 Lombaard Ave, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, 1666, South Africa

3240 Lombaard Ave, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, 1666, South Africa Phone: +27 11 568 1365

49. Seek Security

Seek Solutions offers services such as alarm monitoring, control monitoring, special events, CCTV installations, armed response and vehicle patrol. Access these services via:

Physical address: 78 Van Ryneveld Ave, Pierre van Ryneveld Park, Centurion, 0157, South Africa

78 Van Ryneveld Ave, Pierre van Ryneveld Park, Centurion, 0157, South Africa Phone: +27 12 881 8091

50. Catrack

Cartrack's primary focus is to keep you and your car safe; therefore, it deals in vehicle tracking systems. Access the service by contacting the team through:

Physical address: Shop 8 Menlyn Motor City, Garsfontein Rd, Newlands, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

Shop 8 Menlyn Motor City, Garsfontein Rd, Newlands, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa Phone: +27 12 361 3660

51. Afrishon Security

Afrishon Security deals in residential and commercial alarm systems and surveillance systems. Access these services by reaching out to the firm via:

Physical address: 824 Swemmer St, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa

824 Swemmer St, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa Phone: +27 79 966 2182

52. DTS Security Products

DTS deals in products such as gate motors and electrical fence systems, which you can access through these platforms:

Physical address: 7 Belgrade St, Spartan, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa

7 Belgrade St, Spartan, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa Phone: +27 11 392 5540

53. Trellidor Pretoria North

Trellidor Pretoria North offers retractable and fixed security services, burglar guarding and cottage guarding. It also deals in products like polycarbonate bars and security shutters. Contact the team for the services through:

Physical address: 459 17th Ave, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0151, South Africa

459 17th Ave, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0151, South Africa Phone: +27 12 548 1935

54. Jabu's Security Safety

Jabu's Safety Sure offers gate and fencing installation, security systems and services. For inquiries and quotations, contact the company through:

Physical address: 95 Fred Nicholson Street, 0084 Pretoria - Mountain View, Gauteng - South Africa

95 Fred Nicholson Street, 0084 Pretoria - Mountain View, Gauteng - South Africa Phone: 083 479 2613

55. Best of the Best Security Services

Are you looking for security services in Pretoria Central? Consider Best of the Best Security Services for efficient and reliable services. Do so by reaching out to the firm via:

Physical address: Cnr. Paul Kruger & Church St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002

Cnr. Paul Kruger & Church St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002 Phone: 072 492 6950

56. NTP Security Solutions

NTP Security Solutions offers services such as armed response, security guards and alarm systems. Contact the team via:

Physical address: 17 Ephesite Street, Lotus Gardens, Pretoria, 0008, South Africa

17 Ephesite Street, Lotus Gardens, Pretoria, 0008, South Africa Phone: +27 12 751 7189

57. High Risk Protection and Investigations

The firm offers private investigations, guards, armed response and security systems. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: 217 Farenden St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa

217 Farenden St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa Phone: +27 12 023 3119

58. Firetech projects

Are you looking for a list of security companies in Centurion? If that is the case, consider Firetech Projects since the firm offers services such as access control and CCTV camera installation. Reach out to the company via:

Physical address: 12 Amatola Rd, Doringkloof, Centurion, 0157, South Africa

12 Amatola Rd, Doringkloof, Centurion, 0157, South Africa Phone: +27 82 629 7491

59. Maximum Security Services

Maximum Security Services is a security guard company in Pretoria North. It offers services such as armed response and technical assistance. Contact the team via:

Physical address: 206 Koos De La Rey St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa

206 Koos De La Rey St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa Phone: +27 73 720 2373

60. Sefeko (Pty) Ltd

Sefeko offers services such as guard and field monitoring, and you can access its services through these options:

Physical address: Techno Park, 41 De Havilland Crescent The Woods, Persequor, Pretoria, 0020, South Africa

Techno Park, 41 De Havilland Crescent The Woods, Persequor, Pretoria, 0020, South Africa Phone: +27 86 173 3356

61. Maxi Security Pretoria

Maxi Security has built a reputation as one of the best security providers in South Africa's major metropolitan areas. If you are seeking the firm's services in Pretoria, reach out via:

Physical address: 42b Annie Botha Ave, Riviera, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa

42b Annie Botha Ave, Riviera, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa Phone: +27 12 327 5338

62. Descendant Security Service

Descendant Security Service is one of the few security companies in Pretoria North. Access its services by visiting its offices:

Physical address: 461 Eeufees St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0184, South Africa

63. Security Guards Services

Security Guards Services offers services such as guard patrol, guard services, guard inspection and dog surveillance. Reach out to the firm via:

Physical address: 171, Church Square, Pretoria Central, 0001, Pretoria, South Africa

64. Balefi Security Services

Balefi Security Services offers private security services, and you can contact the team via:

Physical address: 227 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa

227 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa Phone number: 012 321 0170

65. Interactive Security Consultants SA CC

Interactive Security Consultants is one of the armed response companies in Pretoria. It offers advanced services like off-site monitoring and armed response. Reach out to the firm via:

Physical address: 41 Dely Rd, Hazelwood, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa

41 Dely Rd, Hazelwood, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa Phone: +27 86 107 0007

66. South African Association of Unified Security

Are you looking for the most reliable security companies in Pretoria North? If that is the case, consider the South African Association of Unified Security, a comprehensive company offering its services for homes and businesses. Contact the firm through:

Physical address: 219 East St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa

219 East St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa Phone number: +27 74 506 2362

67. Maraba Security Services

If you are within Pretoria or are specific about finding security companies in Pretoria West, consider Maraba Security Services. Reach out for details via:

Physical address: 35 Von Wielligh St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa

35 Von Wielligh St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa Phone: +27 12 327 7609

68. Pythus Security

Pythus Security is another security company in Pretoria West, and you could contact the firm via:

Physical address: Charlotte Maxeke St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa

Charlotte Maxeke St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa Phone number: +27 12 327 0770

69. Bull Security Territory

Bull Security Territory is another firm situated in the Eastern suburb of Pretoria. It offers services such as armed reaction services, monitoring services and technical services. Contact the team via:

Physical address: 670 Lobelia St, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa

670 Lobelia St, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa Phone number: +27 12 997 0799

70. Citi Protection

Citi Protection serves commercial, retail and armed reaction industries. Contact the firm via:

Physical address: 269 Braam Pretorius St, Sinoville, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa

269 Braam Pretorius St, Sinoville, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa Phone: +27 860 100 202

Frequently asked questions

In the same breath, these are the most frequently asked questions about security companies in Pretoria.

How much does it cost to hire a security company in South Africa?

The cost of hiring a security guard varies depending on the firm and the job description. The salary ranges between R10,000 and R30,000 per month.

What is the highest-paying security company in South Africa?

According to records on job posting sites like Indeed, G4S is one of the highest-paying companies, with an alleged monthly salary rating of R11,420.

Who are the top 5 security companies in South Africa?

According to research, the top security companies include:

Tactical Security Services

Peaceforce Security Group (Pty) Ltd

Proshield Security

Fidelity Security

CSG Security

Papamani Reaction

ICON Security Services Group

42nd Precinct Security

CSI Africa

This list of the top 70 security companies provides options depending on your needs. Even though some offer similar services, they are spread across Pretoria, providing diverse opportunities.

