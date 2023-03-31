70+ list of top security companies in Pretoria in (2023)
The exponential increase in crime rate has prompted the birth of security companies in Pretoria. Even though guarding is the most commonly sought-after service in this industry, these firms are keeping up with technological trends to beef up security and diversify their services. This list unpacks the advanced measures these firms are adopting.
This list highlights the companies in Pretoria which are saddled with the responsibility of providing security in Pretoria. It also provides their contact details for easy access to these services.
Top security companies in Pretoria
Go through these details as they update you on the scope of work these firms cover. Some offer residential security services, while others are open to residential and commercial services.
1. Millennium Body Guards
Millennium Body Guards renders an array of services to clients in the industrial, retail, commercial, residential, diplomatic and security estates sectors. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: Office 21, Zambezi Retail Park, Sefako Mogkatho Drive, Derdepoort, Gauteng, 0035
- Phone number: +27 12 808 1084
2. Proshield Security
Proshield Security offers armed security guards, retail security guards, estate security guards, guard management services, special services and industrial security guards. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: Office 1B 291 28th Avenue Villieria Pretoria 0186
- Phone: 082 948 0789
3. Mafoko Security Patrols
The firm offers services such as general guarding, special investigation, risk assessment and surveillance management, to mention a few. If you are specific about security companies in Hatfield, Pretoria, communicate with the team via these platforms:
- Physical address: 1060 Pretorius Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, 008
- Phone: +27 (12) 342 00133
4. Stallion Security
Stallion Security offers guarding services and technology solutions as one of the security guards company Pretoria. Prospectus clients can reach out via:
- Physical address: 837 Paul Kruger St, Mayville, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 749 1200
5. MSC Security Services
MSC Security Services offers services such as monitoring and burglar alarms. Book the services via:
- Physical address: 524, 24th Avenue, Villieria, Pretoria 186, Gauteng, South Africa
- Phone: +27 (0)12 331 7031
6. ADT Pretoria
ADT Pretoria is another option when researching opportunities for security companies in Pretoria CBD. For services, reach out to:
- Physical address: 4th Floor Brooklyn Office Towers, Cnr of Fehrsen & Middle Street Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0011
- Phone: 086 12 12 500
7. Stafix electric fence and security centres
This firm provides its customers with quality imported and locally-manufactured products like electric fences. If you are researching electric fences, consider reaching out to the firm through these details:
- Physical address: 1185 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom South, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 335 4290
8. Mphosha Security Services
The firm offers services such as armed response and VIP protection, to mention a few. Reach out to the team via:
- Physical address: 1021 Pretorius St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 342 3649
9. High Risk Protection and Investigations
The firm serves Pretoria and the nearby areas by providing services such as private investigations, security systems, guards and armed response. Book the firm's services via:
- Physical address: 217 Farenden St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 023 3119
10. Fidelity Security Group
Fidelity Security Group Pretoria is the country's largest integrated security solutions provider. It is also one of the hiring security companies in Pretoria, so if you wish you book its services, reach out via:
- Physical address: 385 Asetileen Road, Silvertondale, 0184, Pretoria
- Phone: (012) 804-2709
11. Urban Protection services
Urban Protection Service offers services in the private sector and government agencies. Use these options to contact the firm:
- Physical address: 253 Burger St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182
- Phone: 082 850 1152
12. Tandem Security Systems
Tandem Security Systems offers electric fencing, access control and CCTV systems services. If you are interested, contact the firm via:
- Physical address: 37 Glen Manor St, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 567 6939
13. Dafron Security Services
Dafron Security Services supplies electronic products to the trade and retail market. If you are on the lookout for these products, contact the team through the following platforms:
- Physical address: Dischem Centre Corner Solomon Mahlangu & Haymeadow Cres, Faerie Glen, Pretoria, 0127, South Africa
- Phone: 012 991-5105
14. Dafron Gezina
Dafron Gezina supplies electronic security products to the retail and trade markets. Reach out through these platforms to access the products:
- Physical address: Shop 15A, Gezina City Corner 12th &, Nico Smith St, Gezina, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 335 8853
15. Dafron Montana
Dafron Montana offers services such as access to security systems and equipment. For bookings and services, contact the team through:
- Physical address: Unit 19, 595 On Breed, Breed St, Montana, Pretoria, 0159, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 548 6248
16. Omega Risk Solutions
Omega Risk Solutions offers services such as manned guarding, armed response, alarm response, security technology and investigations, to mention a few. Contact the team via:
- Physical address: 304 Orient St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 361 0620
17. Central Executive Network High Risk Specialists
Central Executive Network High Risk Specialists is a South African security firm specialising in private security. Contact the company's Pretoria office through these platforms:
- Physical address: 13 Stamvrug St, Val-De-Grace, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 786 0852
18. MCS Security Services
MCS Security Services offers products like gate motors and electrical fencing. For inquiries, reach out to the team via:
- Physical address: Villieria Centre (Shop 8), 906 Nico Smith Street, Pretoria, Gauteng, 0186
- Phone: +27 (0) 12 007 1412
19. Mutual Safe and Security Group
Unlike most firms, the Mutual Safe and Security group offers services such as specialised locksmiths, digital locks, time delay locks, combination locks and cell locks, to mention a few. Contact the team via:
- Physical address: 325 Zasm Street, Waltloo, Pretoria
- Phone: 012 803 6051
20. CSI Security
CSI security serves the Southern region of Pretoria. It offers alarm systems, guarding, access control, armed tactical response and CCTV. Access these services by reaching out to the team via these details:
- Physical address: 90 Garsfontein Rd, Alphen Park, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 001 2810
21. Evocatus Security Services SA
Evocatus Security Services SA offers services such as guarding, armed reaction, and remote monitoring, to mention a few. Access these services through these contact platforms:
- Physical address: 54 Hesketh Dr, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 010 5677
22. M4D Security Services
M4D Security Services offers smart security solutions like manned guarding and management services. Access the firm's services via:
- Physical address: 54 Marapo Cres, Capital Park, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 756 3921
23. Kilnerpark Security
Kilnerpark Security offers services such as alarm system installation and monitoring, guard services and CCTV installation, to mention a few. Access these services via:
- Physical address: 1182 Woodlands Dr, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 333 2031
24. X-Pert Security Services
X-Pert Security Services is another security company in Centurion. It deals in guarding, CCTV cameras installation and monitoring, alarms and armed response. Reach out to the team via:
- Physical address: 8 Bellingham St, Highveld, Centurion, 0157, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 665 5057
25. Mahlohonolo Security Services
If you are looking for recommendations for guarding services in West Pretoria, consider Mahlohonolo Security Services. Reach out to the team via:
- Physical address: block 2nd floor, East, 278 Soutter St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 321 2472
26. ECHO-1 Security Services
ECHO-1 Security Services specialises in rural safe and armed response on farms and small holdings. If you wish to hire the firm's services, reach out via:
- Phone: +27 78 334 5947
27. Maxidor Pretoria
Maxidor deals in burglar bars, doors, rollup garage doors, roller shutters, security trellis and security gates. Contact the team via:
- Physical address: Shop 31, Castle Walk Shopping Centre, 491 Nossob St, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, 0048, South Africa
- Phone: +27 87 821 6131
28. Executive Protection Agency
Executive Protection Agency offers high-risk VIP protection, government and foreign officials protection services, undercover, radio and drone equipment. Reach out to the firm by filling in the online contact form.
29. ELVY Security Technologies
ELVY Security Technologies deals with access control, fire detection, intruder detection and surveillance. Book the services on these contact platforms:
- Physical address: Unit 34, Scientia Technopark, Meiring Naudé Rd, Lynnwood, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 349 2282
30. HISSCO International
HISSCO International deals in products such as people screening, security X-Rays and explosives screening. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: 635 Sterkfontein Ave, Doornkloof East, Pretoria, 0153, South Africa
- Phone: +27 11 397 1323
31. Axon Hi Risk Unit
Axon Hi Risk Unit offers CCTV monitoring, guarding, AI surveillance, and investigative services. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: 282 Stokkiesdraai St, Erasmusrand, Pretoria, South Africa
- Phone: +27 860 119 911
32. G4S Secure Solutions SA (Pty) Ltd
G4S Secure Solutions SA (Pty) Ltd is the best option for anyone looking for security companies in Centurion. These are the contact details to use:
- Physical address: Bylsbridge Building 11, 13 Candela Street, Highveld Extension 73, Centurion, 0157, Bylsbridge Office Park, Building, Doringkloof, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa
- Phone: +27 10 001 4500
33. Regal Distributors SA (Pyt) Limited
Regal deals in access control systems and CCTV cameras. Reach out to the team via:
- Physical address: Pretoria Branch Shop 34, Gift Acres Shopping Centre Lynnwood Rd Lynnwood Ridge Pretoria ZA 0040, Lynnwood Rd
- Phone: +27 12 460 4550
34. Security Superstore Pretoria
Security Superstore Pretoria deals in security equipment like CCTV, alarm systems, electric fencing, gate motors and intercoms, to mention a few. Contact the team via:
- Physical address: Shop 22 Elardus Park Shopping Centre, 837 Barnard Street, Pretoria, 0181
- Phone: 012 3453031
35. Hotline Security Services
Hotline Security Services deals in access control, patrol services, business and security solutions and patrol services. Contact the firm through these platforms:
- Physical address: 1205 Hjalmer St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0082, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 456 7890
36. Persas Protection
Persas Protection deals explicitly in residential and commercial security systems, and if you wish to access this service, contact:
- Physical address: 729 Frederika St, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 940 2056
37. PPE Security
PPE Security deals in residential and commercial CCTV systems. If you would like this kind of service, reach out to the team via:
- Physical address: 570 Moreleta St, Silverton, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 804 2302
38. Zela-Tech Zambesi CC
If you are looking for remotes, receivers, CCTV works, wireless security and Gate motors, contact Zela-Tech Zambesi CC via:
- Physical address: Office 3, 405 Braam Pretorius St, Magalieskruin, Pretoria, 0150, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 543 0736
39. Puncho Security and Project Pyt
Puncho Security and Project Pyt offers guarding services, monitoring and armed protection, VIP protection and event protection. Access these services by contacting the firm through:
- Physical address: Office No.2, Central House Building, 17 Central Rd, Mabopane, Pretoria, 0190, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 701 1331
40. Nguvu Protection
Are you looking for a security company in Pretoria North? Nguvu Protection is the perfect option, offering guarding, armed response and control room management services. Book your appointment for these platforms:
- Physical address: 485 Gerrit Maritz Rd, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0116, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 548 0947
41. Bidvest Pretoria Coin
Bidvest Pretoria Coin deals in guarding, off-site monitoring, fencing solutions, investigation and event management. Book its services through these platforms:
- Physical address: 1066 Nico Smith St, Villieria, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa
- Phone: +27 78 329 4720
42. Brinant Security Group
Brinant Security Group offers armed response services, CCTV installation and maintenance, alarm systems and guarding services. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: 709 Rubenstein Dr, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0044, South Africa
- Phone: +27 86 117 4343
43. Tracker Connect (Pyt) Limited
Tracker Connect (Pyt) Limited primarily deals in vehicle tracking devices. Contact the firm via:
- Phone: 086 111 8729
44. Noordvaal Security
Noordvaal Security offers perimeter security, access control, and residential and private security services. Book appointments for these services via:
- Physical address: 227 Lilian Ngoyi St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 321 0170
45. IMC Reaction CC
If you are looking for recommendations for security companies in Hatfield, Pretoria, consider IMC Reaction CC. The firm offers risk assessment, alarm packages, home security systems and CCTV installation services. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: 1303 Hartbeestspruit St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 362 5425
46. Nomaduku Security Services
Situated in Central Pretoria, Nomaduku Security Services offers guarding, alarm systems and training services. Access these services by contacting the firm through:
- Physical address: 200 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 326 8637
47. CSI Africa
CSI Africa offers investigative and screening services, which you can access by contacting the company via:
- Physical address: 305 Braam Pretorius St, Sinoville, Pretoria, 0129, South Africa
- Phone: +27 86 127 4911
48. Leads Security Africa
Leads Security Africa deals in alarm systems, guarding services, access control, CCTV, armed response and investigations. For inquiries and access to these services, contact the team via:
- Physical address: 3240 Lombaard Ave, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, 1666, South Africa
- Phone: +27 11 568 1365
49. Seek Security
Seek Solutions offers services such as alarm monitoring, control monitoring, special events, CCTV installations, armed response and vehicle patrol. Access these services via:
- Physical address: 78 Van Ryneveld Ave, Pierre van Ryneveld Park, Centurion, 0157, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 881 8091
50. Catrack
Cartrack's primary focus is to keep you and your car safe; therefore, it deals in vehicle tracking systems. Access the service by contacting the team through:
- Physical address: Shop 8 Menlyn Motor City, Garsfontein Rd, Newlands, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 361 3660
51. Afrishon Security
Afrishon Security deals in residential and commercial alarm systems and surveillance systems. Access these services by reaching out to the firm via:
- Physical address: 824 Swemmer St, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa
- Phone: +27 79 966 2182
52. DTS Security Products
DTS deals in products such as gate motors and electrical fence systems, which you can access through these platforms:
- Physical address: 7 Belgrade St, Spartan, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa
- Phone: +27 11 392 5540
53. Trellidor Pretoria North
Trellidor Pretoria North offers retractable and fixed security services, burglar guarding and cottage guarding. It also deals in products like polycarbonate bars and security shutters. Contact the team for the services through:
- Physical address: 459 17th Ave, Rietfontein, Pretoria, 0151, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 548 1935
54. Jabu's Security Safety
Jabu's Safety Sure offers gate and fencing installation, security systems and services. For inquiries and quotations, contact the company through:
- Physical address: 95 Fred Nicholson Street, 0084 Pretoria - Mountain View, Gauteng - South Africa
- Phone: 083 479 2613
55. Best of the Best Security Services
Are you looking for security services in Pretoria Central? Consider Best of the Best Security Services for efficient and reliable services. Do so by reaching out to the firm via:
- Physical address: Cnr. Paul Kruger & Church St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002
- Phone: 072 492 6950
56. NTP Security Solutions
NTP Security Solutions offers services such as armed response, security guards and alarm systems. Contact the team via:
- Physical address: 17 Ephesite Street, Lotus Gardens, Pretoria, 0008, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 751 7189
57. High Risk Protection and Investigations
The firm offers private investigations, guards, armed response and security systems. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: 217 Farenden St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 023 3119
58. Firetech projects
Are you looking for a list of security companies in Centurion? If that is the case, consider Firetech Projects since the firm offers services such as access control and CCTV camera installation. Reach out to the company via:
- Physical address: 12 Amatola Rd, Doringkloof, Centurion, 0157, South Africa
- Phone: +27 82 629 7491
59. Maximum Security Services
Maximum Security Services is a security guard company in Pretoria North. It offers services such as armed response and technical assistance. Contact the team via:
- Physical address: 206 Koos De La Rey St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa
- Phone: +27 73 720 2373
60. Sefeko (Pty) Ltd
Sefeko offers services such as guard and field monitoring, and you can access its services through these options:
- Physical address: Techno Park, 41 De Havilland Crescent The Woods, Persequor, Pretoria, 0020, South Africa
- Phone: +27 86 173 3356
61. Maxi Security Pretoria
Maxi Security has built a reputation as one of the best security providers in South Africa's major metropolitan areas. If you are seeking the firm's services in Pretoria, reach out via:
- Physical address: 42b Annie Botha Ave, Riviera, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 327 5338
62. Descendant Security Service
Descendant Security Service is one of the few security companies in Pretoria North. Access its services by visiting its offices:
- Physical address: 461 Eeufees St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0184, South Africa
63. Security Guards Services
Security Guards Services offers services such as guard patrol, guard services, guard inspection and dog surveillance. Reach out to the firm via:
- Physical address: 171, Church Square, Pretoria Central, 0001, Pretoria, South Africa
64. Balefi Security Services
Balefi Security Services offers private security services, and you can contact the team via:
- Physical address: 227 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa
- Phone number: 012 321 0170
65. Interactive Security Consultants SA CC
Interactive Security Consultants is one of the armed response companies in Pretoria. It offers advanced services like off-site monitoring and armed response. Reach out to the firm via:
- Physical address: 41 Dely Rd, Hazelwood, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa
- Phone: +27 86 107 0007
66. South African Association of Unified Security
Are you looking for the most reliable security companies in Pretoria North? If that is the case, consider the South African Association of Unified Security, a comprehensive company offering its services for homes and businesses. Contact the firm through:
- Physical address: 219 East St, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa
- Phone number: +27 74 506 2362
67. Maraba Security Services
If you are within Pretoria or are specific about finding security companies in Pretoria West, consider Maraba Security Services. Reach out for details via:
- Physical address: 35 Von Wielligh St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa
- Phone: +27 12 327 7609
68. Pythus Security
Pythus Security is another security company in Pretoria West, and you could contact the firm via:
- Physical address: Charlotte Maxeke St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa
- Phone number: +27 12 327 0770
69. Bull Security Territory
Bull Security Territory is another firm situated in the Eastern suburb of Pretoria. It offers services such as armed reaction services, monitoring services and technical services. Contact the team via:
- Physical address: 670 Lobelia St, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa
- Phone number: +27 12 997 0799
70. Citi Protection
Citi Protection serves commercial, retail and armed reaction industries. Contact the firm via:
- Physical address: 269 Braam Pretorius St, Sinoville, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa
- Phone: +27 860 100 202
Frequently asked questions
In the same breath, these are the most frequently asked questions about security companies in Pretoria.
How much does it cost to hire a security company in South Africa?
The cost of hiring a security guard varies depending on the firm and the job description. The salary ranges between R10,000 and R30,000 per month.
What is the highest-paying security company in South Africa?
According to records on job posting sites like Indeed, G4S is one of the highest-paying companies, with an alleged monthly salary rating of R11,420.
Who are the top 5 security companies in South Africa?
According to research, the top security companies include:
- Tactical Security Services
- Peaceforce Security Group (Pty) Ltd
- Proshield Security
- Fidelity Security
- CSG Security
- Papamani Reaction
- ICON Security Services Group
- 42nd Precinct Security
- CSI Africa
This list of the top 70 security companies provides options depending on your needs. Even though some offer similar services, they are spread across Pretoria, providing diverse opportunities.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Longines watch prices in South Africa (2023): Top Swiss watches
Briefly.co.za compiled useful details about Longines watch prices for 2023. If you are scouting for an affordable luxury timepiece, consider checking out the list. The brand caters to a variety of tastes, styles and genders.
Longines is one of the oldest Swiss watch brands. It embraced quartz technology. This list highlights the brand's price range.
Source: Briefly News