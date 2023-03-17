Longines watch prices in South Africa (2023): Top Swiss watches

Founded in 1832 and headquartered in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, Longines was founded by Auguste Agassiz. The brand gets its name from lles longines, to mean long meadows surrounding the magnificent Swiss village. Longines has evolved to become a global brand, a testament to its products' trustworthiness. A seller in white gloves demonstrates an expensive Swiss watch Longines. Photo: @andreygonchar

It is one of the most affordable Swiss watch brands.

Longines has been a pioneer in sports timing throughout its existence. It has been keen on developing timing technologies for various equestrian competitions. It is also one of the first Swiss brands to embrace quartz technology in the 50s. The brand remains in the game by adopting a versatile collection of distinctly modern and charmingly retro timepieces. So, what are Longines watch prices in South Africa?

Longines watch prices in South Africa in 2023

Longines watches offer a subtle balance between classic and distinct elegance. Elegance is one of the hallmarks of the brand's pieces, inspiring the materials and shapes of the timepieces. So, is it worth buying a Longines watch?

Classic watches

Is Longines an expensive watch? The brand is critical of the functionality of its products, whose prices vary depending on the size and technique that goes into their creation.

Longines classic watches are divided into the watchmaking tradition and elegance collections. Detailed below are their prices.

Elegance collection

These are the prices of the watches in the elegance collection:

1. The Longines master collection

This collection is the perfect blend of classy and stylish timepieces. The pieces range between R40,000 and R247,400.

The classy timepieces target a wide market and user preferences.

2. Longines elegant collection

The Longines elegant collection has some of the best Longines watches for ladies. The timepieces range between R36,400 and R153,500.

3. Heritage Classic

The Heritage Classic collection combines the original aesthetics of its remarkable historical models with modern watchmaking techniques to create masterpieces.

Longines watches in the Heritage Classic collection range between R27,800 and R98,700.

4. Record

The Record collection has a unique design that combines classic elegance and excellence. The Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) awarded the Record collection a designation award. Record collection watches cost between R42,200 and R154,000.

5. The Longines 1832s

The Longines 1832s collection is a tribute to the year of the brand's creation. Watches in this collection range between R40,900 and R48,900, probably the lowest Longines watch price.

6. Longines Evidenza

The rapid change in the 1920s inspires timepieces in the Longines Evidenza collection. The pieces range between R27,200 to R131,400.

Elegance collection

As the name suggests, elegance is the top priority in the technique and innovation of the design of these timepieces. These are the Longines watches available in this collection.

1. The Longines Dolcevita

Timepieces in this collection have distinctive rectangular cases and incomparable elegance. Most of the Longines Dolcevita options are feminine, although the collection also has Swiss watches for men. Their prices range between R29,500 and R127,600.

Elegance plays a significant part in the design of these timepieces.

2. Le grande classique de Longines

This collection embodies the brand's oldest aesthetic tradition. Its hourglass logo makes it stand out, and its price ranges between R26,500 and R84,400.

3. Longines PrimaLuma

Longines PrimaLuma watches perfectly embody the feminine grace envisioned by the winged hourglass. They cost between R24,600 and R119,000.

4. Présence

The Présence collection retains the classic, timeless elegance characterising the Swiss watch brand Longines. The Longines watches' prices range between R16,000 and R54,000.

Sport watches

Longines has three major collections of sports watches. Their design draws inspiration from the brand's contribution to making timepieces that withstand harsh conditions during sporting activities. These are the designs in the collection and their prices.

Diving collections

The brand also caters to divers, and the timepieces are designed to withstand water and fit perfectly in diving gear. These are the categories in the diving collection.

1. HydrocConquest

The HydroConquest collection is the signature of the diving watches collection. It comes with luminous hands and is robust enough for scuba diving. Each rubber strap and stainless steel bracelet comes with a practical extension system. Therefore, the timepiece can fit over any wetsuit.

Watches in the HydroConquest category range between R22,200 and R85,900.

Longines watches guarantee value for your money.

2. The Longines legend diver watch

The Longines legend diver watch is a reinterpretation of a 1960s diver watch which is symbolic of the rich heritage of Longines. These are the options available in this collection:

3. Longines Ultra Chron

The Longines Ultra Chron is inspired by the original Longines Ultra-Chron Diver of 1968. Timepieces in this option are masculine, although there are several statement feminine options. Their prices range between R48,400 and R64,200.

Avigation collection

The Avigation collection links aviation history with present-day aesthetics and technical requirements. These are the subcategories in this collection.

1. Heritage Military

The Heritage Military collection is an honour to its rich history, a watch model designed for the British Royal Air Force. It is the perfect collection for unique men's watches and is available for R49,100.

2. Heritage Avigation

The Heritage Avigation collection is one of the pilots' watches collection produced by the brand. It is the latest in this line, and its price ranges between R61,300 and R382,400.

The brand makes traditional and modern watch pieces.

3. Longines spirit

The Longines spirit is a collection with an impeccable pedigree. It links history with innovation by linking present-day technical requirements and references from the glory days of aviation. Watches in this collection range between R45,900 and R66,500.

Performance collection

The performance collection has two subdivisions characterised by precise craftsmanship. They include:

1. Conquest

The Longines Conquest combines the brand's craftsmanship and innovative techniques to give it its distinctive performance. Pieces from the collection range between R117,300 and R31,900.

2. Conquest Classic

The Conquest Classic collection comes with superior technical qualities and design. Pieces in this collection range between R19,600 and R63,800.

Longines is an affordable luxury brand.

Longines agents in South Africa

If you wish to purchase a timepiece from the brand, you can do so from agents nationwide. The agents also offer servicing for the watches. Meanwhile, keep tabs on Longines watches for sale on the brand's website.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions shed more light on the Swiss brand and why you should consider it. They also highlight how the brand compares to its competitors:

Is Longines considered a luxury watch?

Yes, it is considered a luxury watch brand. However, it is a lower-market luxury watchmaker when compared to many high-end luxury brands like Rolex. It is often considered an affordable luxury brand.

Is Tissot or Longines better?

Tissot is a more well-rounded option between the two brands. However, Longines has better brand recognition and quality of its timepieces.

Which one is better, Longines or Omega?

Omega is a better brand to buy if you are shopping for luxury watches. However, Longines makes a more luxurious design at a lower price.

How does Longines compare to Rolex?

Longines timepieces watch cost-effective battery-powered quartz movements. Rolex, on the flip side, has no quartz watches.

These details about Longines watch prices in South Africa provide insight into the brand. If you are shopping for uniquely affordable luxury timepieces, consider their options.

