Jewellery refers to decorative items worn as accessories to enhance one's appearance. It is often made from precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum and can feature gemstones, diamonds, pearls, and other valuable materials. Jewellery serves aesthetic and symbolic purposes, often representing personal style, cultural traditions, status, and emotions. The allure of the most expensive jewellery lies in their remarkable value, the stories they tell, and the emotions they evoke.
Jewellery has been a part of human culture for centuries, with designs and styles varying considerably across different cultures and periods. It can hold sentimental value, mark important life events, and be a form of self-expression. As testaments to human artistry and the Earth's treasures, the most expensive jewellery are symbols of beauty, prestige, and the timeless pursuit of the extraordinary.
Top 40 most expensive pieces of jewellery in the world ever sold
Several factors contribute to making jewellery expensive. These factors can include the materials used, the quality of craftsmanship, the rarity of the gemstones, the brand or designer, and the historical or cultural significance of the piece. Here are the 40 most expensive pieces of jewellery ever sold:
1. The Pink Star
Which is the most expensive ring in the world? This stunning pink diamond ring, weighing 59.60 carats, is one of the most valuable diamonds ever sold at auction. It was sold for around $71.2 million in 2017.
2. The Oppenheimer Blue
It was named after its former owner, Sir Philip Oppenheimer, a prominent figure in the diamond industry. The Oppenheimer Blue diamond is a rectangular-cut diamond weighing approximately 14.62 carats—the diamond sold for over $57 million, including the buyer's premium.
3. The Memory of Autumn Leaves & Dream of Autumn Leaves
They are the most expensive set of earrings sold at auction. They are similar in size and shape, with 14.54-carat and the other is 16–carat. They were sold at $57.4 million.
4. The Winston Pink Legacy
The Winston Pink Legacy weighs approximately 18.96 carats. This significant carat weight and the diamond's vivid pink colour add to its exceptional value and desirability. It was auctioned at Christie's Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva in November 2018 for $50.7 million.
5. The Blue Moon of Josephine
It is a cushion-cut diamond weighing approximately 12.03 carats. The diamond is classified as fancy vivid blue, the highest colour grading for blue diamonds. It was auctioned in November 2015 for $48.4M.
6. The Graff Pink
Weighing 24.78 carats, the Graff Pink Diamond set a world record in 2010 when it was sold for $46.1 million. It was named after Laurence Graff, a well-known British jeweller who acquired the diamond in 2010.
7. The Princie Diamond
It weighs approximately 34.65 carats, making it a significant and sizeable gemstone. It was named in honour of the Prince of Baroda. It was sold at $39.3 million on April 16, 2013.
8. Queen Marie Antoinette's Pearl
This pendant is believed to have been a cherished piece of jewellery belonging to Queen Marie Antoinette of France. It was sold at $36.2 million in November 2018.
9. The Orange
The Orange Diamond, a 14.82-carat fancy vivid orange diamond, was sold at $35.5 million on November 12, 2013. Given orange diamonds' exceptional rarity and beauty, gem enthusiasts and investors often consider them highly collectable and treasured.
10. De Grisogono Diamond and Emerald Necklace
Fawaz Gruosi created the 163.41-carat necklace. It was designed to showcase the diamonds' breathtaking beauty. It was auctioned at $33.7 million on November 14, 2017.
11. The Zoe Diamond
This is a large and rare blue diamond weighing approximately 9.75. The diamond sold for over $32.6 million.
12. The Pink Promise
The diamond is known for its intense and vivid pink colour and weighs approximately 14.93 carats. It was auctioned for $32.5 million at Christie's Magnificent Jewels in Hong Kong in 2017.
13. Vivid Blue Diamond
Blue diamonds are one of the rarest and most sought-after coloured diamonds, and those that are oval-shaped with over 10 carats are exceptional. It fetched more than $30 million on April 2016.
14. The Unique Pink
Pink diamonds are among the most coveted and valuable coloured diamonds. The Unique Pink weighs approximately 15.38 carats and sold at $31.6 million in May 2016.
15. Flawless Oval Diamond
At 118.28 carats, this D flawless oval-shaped diamond has no visible inclusions or blemishes when examined under 10x magnification. This level of clarity is the highest grade on the Gemological Institute of America's (GIA) clarity scale. It sold at $30.8 million in October 2013.
16. Cartier Sunrise Ruby Ring
The 25.59-carat ring was created by the renowned luxury jewellery brand Cartier. The ring's centrepiece is a high-quality ruby known as the "Sunrise Ruby." This ruby is known for its exceptional size, colour, and quality. It was sold at $30.4 million in November 2014.
17. The Sweet Josephine
This 16.8-carat vivid pink cushion-cut diamond ring is named after Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau's daughter Josephine. It was sold at $28.5 million on November 10, 2015.
18. Hutton-Mdiani Jadeite Necklace
Jadeite is a precious gemstone known for its vivid green colour and cultural significance and is the most coveted jewel, even surpassing diamonds. This 27 perfectly matched graduated jadeite beads necklace fetched over $27.6 million in April 2014.
19. The Winston Legacy
The Winston Legacy diamond weighs approximately 101.73 carats. Such a rare carat weight contributes to the diamond's exceptional value. It fetched $26.7 million on May 15, 2013.
20. Spirit of the Rose
The Spirit of the Rose weighs approximately 14.83 carats. It was named after a ballet called "The Spirit of the Rose," performed by the Russian dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1911. It fetched $26.6 million at Sotheby's Geneva in November 2020.
21. The Cullinan Dream
The 24.18-carat fancy intense blue diamond was discovered in 2014 in the storied South African Cullinan mine. It was auctioned at $25.3 million on June 9, 2016.
22. The Wittelsbach-Graff
The Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond, a 35.56-carat fancy deep greyish-blue diamond, has a fascinating history of ownership by various European royals before being acquired by Laurence Graff. It was sold at $24.3 million on December 10, 2008.
23. The Winston Blue
The Winston Blue Diamond is a 13.22-carat flawless, vivid blue pear-shaped diamond that Harry Winston, the founder of the prestigious jewellery company, acquired. It fetched $23.8 million on May 14, 2014.
24. The Perfect Pink
Pink diamonds are renowned for their captivating beauty and rarity. This 14.23-carat rectangular-cut fancy intense type lla pink diamond fetched $23 million at Christie's Hong Kong on November 29, 2010.
25. The Ultimate Emerald-Cut Diamond
Considered the perfect 100-carat emerald cut diamond, it resembles a pool of water. A diamond of this quality and size is regarded as a natural wonder. It sold at $22.1 million.
26. The Archduke Joseph Diamond
The diamond is a colourless, internally flawless diamond with a cushion-cut shape. It weighed approximately 76.45 carats and was sold at Christie's auction house for a record-breaking sum of over $21 million.
27. Magnificent Fancy Intense Pink Diamond Ring
This 17-carat fancy intense pink diamond auctioned at $20.8 million. The intense pink colour, the sparkle of the diamond and the craftsmanship of the ring setting result in a stunning and eye-catching piece.
28. Moussaieff Blue and Pink Diamond Necklace
The pairing of an 8-carat fancy vivid blue, internally flawless, pear-shaped diamond with a 1.60-carat fancy intense pink round diamond creates a harmonious blend of colours and shapes. It was sold at $20.5 million on May 29, 2018
29. A Rare Fancy, Vivid Purplish-Pink Diamond
A rare fancy, vivid purplish-pink diamond is a type of coloured diamond that falls within the pink range but with a unique modifier of purplish hue. This exceptional 10.64-carat fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond fetched $20 million.
30. The Crimson Flame
The ruby weighs 15.04 carats and fetched $18.3 million at Christie's Hong Kong on December 1, 2015. The cushion cut is a classic and popular cut for gemstones.
31. Fancy Vivid Blue Cushion-cut Diamond
This 8.08-carat features significant facets that showcase the diamond's colour and brilliance while providing a soft and elegant appearance. It sold at $18.3 million.
32. A Pear-Shaped Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond
The pear-shaped diamond is a classic and elegant cut known for its distinctive teardrop shape. It weighed 9.14 carats and was acquired by a private collector from Asia at $18.2 million.
33. Vivid Purple-Pink Diamond Ring
This 8.41-carat vivid purple-pink diamond is a perfectly proportioned pear-shaped set in a signed Sotheby's Diamonds ring with white diamonds. It fetched $17.8 million in October 2014.
34. Miroir de l'Amour
These D flawless pear-shaped diamonds—over 50 carats each—are the best. The elegant diamond earrings were auctioned at $17.6 million.
35. The Maria Cristina Royal Belle Epoque Diamond Brooch
This elegant design features a trio of large diamonds—34.8-carat pear-shaped, 23.55-carat oval-shaped, and 6.5-carat. It was a wedding gift from King Alfonso XII of Spain to his wife, the Archduchess Maria Christina of Austria, in November 1879. It sold at $17.6 million on May 14, 2014.
36. Superb Vivid Blue Diamond Ring
This 7.32-carat pear-shaped fancy vivid blue is highly valuable. It sold at $17.1 million at Sotheby's Geneva in May 2016.
37. The Martian Pink
The Martian Pink is a famous and exceptionally rare pink diamond discovered in 1976 at the famous Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia. The 12.04 carats were sold at $17.4 million.
38. The Sky Blue Diamond
Blue diamonds are valued for their captivating and rare colour, and their shades can vary from pale blue to deep, vivid blue. This 45.52-carat sold at $17.1 million.
39. The Star of the Season
Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Fitaihi of Saudi Arabia purchased the 100.10-carat D flawless diamond at $16.6 million. Jewellery pieces with evocative names often carry exceptional qualities that make them stand out in gems and jewellery.
40. The Graff Vivid Yellow
The 100.09-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond is one of the most valuable top-quality yellow diamonds. It fetched $16.3 million at Sotheby's Geneva in May 2014.
What is the world's most expensive jewellery?
The Koh-i-Noor diamond is the most famous and high-priced in the world. It originated from India and was among the crown jewels of the Queen of England for many years.
The Koh-i-Noor was originally a massive diamond weighing over 186 carats in its uncut state. Over the years, it was recut and reshaped, resulting in a 105.6-carat diamond with a modern oval brilliant cut. Its colour is white with a very slight tint of pale yellow.
What is the most expensive jewellery in Africa?
The De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond, discovered at the Cullinan mine in South Africa, has emerged as one of the most valuable jewellery ever sold. Weighing 15.10 carats, this precious gemstone fetched an impressive $57 million at auction. Its discovery occurred in April 2021 and has garnered significant attention in diamonds and gemstones.
What is the rarest type of jewellery?
Painite is renowned as the rarest gemstone and the rarest mineral on Earth, holding the prestigious Guinness World Record for its scarcity. Its discovery in 1951 yielded just two specimens, a testament to its extreme rarity.
Over subsequent decades, the availability of Painite remained incredibly limited. By 2004, the global count had expanded to less than two dozen known gemstones.
What is the most precious jewel?
Blue diamonds are among the most prized and sought-after of all precious gemstones. Their captivating and intense blue colour and rarity contribute to their exceptional desirability and value in fine jewellery.
What jewellery is worth more than diamonds?
While diamonds are often associated with high value and luxury, several types of jewellery and gemstones can be worth more than diamonds. These include Emeralds, sapphires, rubies, garnets, and alexandrite, to name a few.
Which colour diamond is the most expensive?
Among coloured diamonds, red diamonds are generally considered the rarest and most expensive. The red colour is scarce in diamonds due to the presence of specific trace elements during their formation.
Above are the top 40 most expensive jewellery in the world ever sold. The price of jewellery can be influenced by its intensity and purity, size, clarity, and overall quality. The rarity of certain jewels contributes significantly to their high prices.
