Jewellery refers to decorative items worn as accessories to enhance one's appearance. It is often made from precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum and can feature gemstones, diamonds, pearls, and other valuable materials. Jewellery serves aesthetic and symbolic purposes, often representing personal style, cultural traditions, status, and emotions. The allure of the most expensive jewellery lies in their remarkable value, the stories they tell, and the emotions they evoke.

The world of the most expensive jewellery unveils a captivating tapestry of exquisite craftsmanship, rare gemstones, and historical significance. Photo: @kyoshino

Source: Getty Images

Jewellery has been a part of human culture for centuries, with designs and styles varying considerably across different cultures and periods. It can hold sentimental value, mark important life events, and be a form of self-expression. As testaments to human artistry and the Earth's treasures, the most expensive jewellery are symbols of beauty, prestige, and the timeless pursuit of the extraordinary.

Top 40 most expensive pieces of jewellery in the world ever sold

Several factors contribute to making jewellery expensive. These factors can include the materials used, the quality of craftsmanship, the rarity of the gemstones, the brand or designer, and the historical or cultural significance of the piece. Here are the 40 most expensive pieces of jewellery ever sold:

1. The Pink Star

Which is the most expensive ring in the world? This stunning pink diamond ring, weighing 59.60 carats, is one of the most valuable diamonds ever sold at auction. It was sold for around $71.2 million in 2017.

The Pink Star is one of the most expensive jewellery pieces in the world. Photos: @Indian Wedding Site, @4Cs of Diamond Quality by GIA, Vogue France (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

2. The Oppenheimer Blue

It was named after its former owner, Sir Philip Oppenheimer, a prominent figure in the diamond industry. The Oppenheimer Blue diamond is a rectangular-cut diamond weighing approximately 14.62 carats—the diamond sold for over $57 million, including the buyer's premium.

It was named after Sir Philip Oppenheimer, the former De Beers diamond company chairman. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

3. The Memory of Autumn Leaves & Dream of Autumn Leaves

They are the most expensive set of earrings sold at auction. They are similar in size and shape, with 14.54-carat and the other is 16–carat. They were sold at $57.4 million.

These two exceptional coloured diamonds are a collector’s dream. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

4. The Winston Pink Legacy

The Winston Pink Legacy weighs approximately 18.96 carats. This significant carat weight and the diamond's vivid pink colour add to its exceptional value and desirability. It was auctioned at Christie's Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva in November 2018 for $50.7 million.

It was originally found in South Africa and cut in 1920. Photo: @Antfarm Photography

Source: UGC

5. The Blue Moon of Josephine

It is a cushion-cut diamond weighing approximately 12.03 carats. The diamond is classified as fancy vivid blue, the highest colour grading for blue diamonds. It was auctioned in November 2015 for $48.4M.

Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau bought it for his seven-year-old daughter Josephine. Photo: @Michael Old Ford

Source: UGC

6. The Graff Pink

Weighing 24.78 carats, the Graff Pink Diamond set a world record in 2010 when it was sold for $46.1 million. It was named after Laurence Graff, a well-known British jeweller who acquired the diamond in 2010.

This ring is part of Graff’s historical collection of rare diamonds. Photo: @Naveya & Sloane Jewellery, @Graff (Modified by author)

Source: Facebook

7. The Princie Diamond

It weighs approximately 34.65 carats, making it a significant and sizeable gemstone. It was named in honour of the Prince of Baroda. It was sold at $39.3 million on April 16, 2013.

It was named in honour of the Prince of Baroda. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

8. Queen Marie Antoinette's Pearl

This pendant is believed to have been a cherished piece of jewellery belonging to Queen Marie Antoinette of France. It was sold at $36.2 million in November 2018.

This pendant features a large natural pearl suspended from a diamond-studded frame. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

9. The Orange

The Orange Diamond, a 14.82-carat fancy vivid orange diamond, was sold at $35.5 million on November 12, 2013. Given orange diamonds' exceptional rarity and beauty, gem enthusiasts and investors often consider them highly collectable and treasured.

The Orange diamond is highly collectable and treasured. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

10. De Grisogono Diamond and Emerald Necklace

Fawaz Gruosi created the 163.41-carat necklace. It was designed to showcase the diamonds' breathtaking beauty. It was auctioned at $33.7 million on November 14, 2017.

The necklace was designed to showcase the diamonds' breathtaking beauty. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

11. The Zoe Diamond

This is a large and rare blue diamond weighing approximately 9.75. The diamond sold for over $32.6 million.

Bunny Mellon. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

12. The Pink Promise

The diamond is known for its intense and vivid pink colour and weighs approximately 14.93 carats. It was auctioned for $32.5 million at Christie's Magnificent Jewels in Hong Kong in 2017.

Christie describes as the Picasso of the pink diamond world. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

13. Vivid Blue Diamond

Blue diamonds are one of the rarest and most sought-after coloured diamonds, and those that are oval-shaped with over 10 carats are exceptional. It fetched more than $30 million on April 2016.

Blue diamonds are one of the rarest and most sought-after coloured diamonds. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

14. The Unique Pink

Pink diamonds are among the most coveted and valuable coloured diamonds. The Unique Pink weighs approximately 15.38 carats and sold at $31.6 million in May 2016.

The Unique Pink are among the most coveted and valuable gems. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

15. Flawless Oval Diamond

At 118.28 carats, this D flawless oval-shaped diamond has no visible inclusions or blemishes when examined under 10x magnification. This level of clarity is the highest grade on the Gemological Institute of America's (GIA) clarity scale. It sold at $30.8 million in October 2013.

It has no visible inclusions or blemishes. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

16. Cartier Sunrise Ruby Ring

The 25.59-carat ring was created by the renowned luxury jewellery brand Cartier. The ring's centrepiece is a high-quality ruby known as the "Sunrise Ruby." This ruby is known for its exceptional size, colour, and quality. It was sold at $30.4 million in November 2014.

The ring's centrepiece is a high-quality ruby known as the Sunrise Ruby. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

17. The Sweet Josephine

This 16.8-carat vivid pink cushion-cut diamond ring is named after Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau's daughter Josephine. It was sold at $28.5 million on November 10, 2015.

It is named after Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau's daughter Josephine. Photo: @Antfarm Photography

Source: UGC

18. Hutton-Mdiani Jadeite Necklace

Jadeite is a precious gemstone known for its vivid green colour and cultural significance and is the most coveted jewel, even surpassing diamonds. This 27 perfectly matched graduated jadeite beads necklace fetched over $27.6 million in April 2014.

It is the most coveted jewel, even surpassing diamonds. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

19. The Winston Legacy

The Winston Legacy diamond weighs approximately 101.73 carats. Such a rare carat weight contributes to the diamond's exceptional value. It fetched $26.7 million on May 15, 2013.

It was discovered in a De Beers mine in Jwaneng, Botswana. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

20. Spirit of the Rose

The Spirit of the Rose weighs approximately 14.83 carats. It was named after a ballet called "The Spirit of the Rose," performed by the Russian dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1911. It fetched $26.6 million at Sotheby's Geneva in November 2020.

It was named after The Spirit of the Rose. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

21. The Cullinan Dream

The 24.18-carat fancy intense blue diamond was discovered in 2014 in the storied South African Cullinan mine. It was auctioned at $25.3 million on June 9, 2016.

It was discovered in 2014. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

22. The Wittelsbach-Graff

The Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond, a 35.56-carat fancy deep greyish-blue diamond, has a fascinating history of ownership by various European royals before being acquired by Laurence Graff. It was sold at $24.3 million on December 10, 2008.

Laurence Graff acquired it from European royals. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

23. The Winston Blue

The Winston Blue Diamond is a 13.22-carat flawless, vivid blue pear-shaped diamond that Harry Winston, the founder of the prestigious jewellery company, acquired. It fetched $23.8 million on May 14, 2014.

After the purchase, the diamond was renamed in honour of Harry Winston himself. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

24. The Perfect Pink

Pink diamonds are renowned for their captivating beauty and rarity. This 14.23-carat rectangular-cut fancy intense type lla pink diamond fetched $23 million at Christie's Hong Kong on November 29, 2010.

Pink diamonds are renowned for their captivating beauty and rarity. Photo: @Antfarm Photography

Source: UGC

25. The Ultimate Emerald-Cut Diamond

Considered the perfect 100-carat emerald cut diamond, it resembles a pool of water. A diamond of this quality and size is regarded as a natural wonder. It sold at $22.1 million.

A diamond of this quality and size is regarded as a natural wonder. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

26. The Archduke Joseph Diamond

The diamond is a colourless, internally flawless diamond with a cushion-cut shape. It weighed approximately 76.45 carats and was sold at Christie's auction house for a record-breaking sum of over $21 million.

It was discovered in the ancient Golconda mines of India. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

27. Magnificent Fancy Intense Pink Diamond Ring

This 17-carat fancy intense pink diamond auctioned at $20.8 million. The intense pink colour, the sparkle of the diamond and the craftsmanship of the ring setting result in a stunning and eye-catching piece.

An investment-worthy jewel. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

28. Moussaieff Blue and Pink Diamond Necklace

The pairing of an 8-carat fancy vivid blue, internally flawless, pear-shaped diamond with a 1.60-carat fancy intense pink round diamond creates a harmonious blend of colours and shapes. It was sold at $20.5 million on May 29, 2018

This necklace showcases an impressive combination of two highly sought-after coloured diamonds: a rare blue diamond and an equally rare pink diamond. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

29. A Rare Fancy, Vivid Purplish-Pink Diamond

A rare fancy, vivid purplish-pink diamond is a type of coloured diamond that falls within the pink range but with a unique modifier of purplish hue. This exceptional 10.64-carat fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond fetched $20 million.

The pink diamond is from the Argyle mine. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

30. The Crimson Flame

The ruby weighs 15.04 carats and fetched $18.3 million at Christie's Hong Kong on December 1, 2015. The cushion cut is a classic and popular cut for gemstones.

It is known for its soft, rounded corners and rectangular or square shape with facets that enhance brilliance. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

31. Fancy Vivid Blue Cushion-cut Diamond

This 8.08-carat features significant facets that showcase the diamond's colour and brilliance while providing a soft and elegant appearance. It sold at $18.3 million.

The cushion cut is a classic and popular diamond cut known for its square or rectangular shape with rounded corners. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

32. A Pear-Shaped Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond

The pear-shaped diamond is a classic and elegant cut known for its distinctive teardrop shape. It weighed 9.14 carats and was acquired by a private collector from Asia at $18.2 million.

It was acquired by a private collector from Asia. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

33. Vivid Purple-Pink Diamond Ring

This 8.41-carat vivid purple-pink diamond is a perfectly proportioned pear-shaped set in a signed Sotheby's Diamonds ring with white diamonds. It fetched $17.8 million in October 2014.

It has a perfectly proportioned pear shape. Photo: @Michael Old Ford

Source: UGC

34. Miroir de l'Amour

These D flawless pear-shaped diamonds—over 50 carats each—are the best. The elegant diamond earrings were auctioned at $17.6 million.

They are stunning in size and beauty. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

35. The Maria Cristina Royal Belle Epoque Diamond Brooch

This elegant design features a trio of large diamonds—34.8-carat pear-shaped, 23.55-carat oval-shaped, and 6.5-carat. It was a wedding gift from King Alfonso XII of Spain to his wife, the Archduchess Maria Christina of Austria, in November 1879. It sold at $17.6 million on May 14, 2014.

It is marquise-shaped—with lily-of-the-valley diamond links. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

36. Superb Vivid Blue Diamond Ring

This 7.32-carat pear-shaped fancy vivid blue is highly valuable. It sold at $17.1 million at Sotheby's Geneva in May 2016.

This vivid blue is discreet and collectable. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

37. The Martian Pink

The Martian Pink is a famous and exceptionally rare pink diamond discovered in 1976 at the famous Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia. The 12.04 carats were sold at $17.4 million.

It was discovered in 1976 at the famous Argyle diamond mine. Photo: @Christie’s

Source: UGC

38. The Sky Blue Diamond

Blue diamonds are valued for their captivating and rare colour, and their shades can vary from pale blue to deep, vivid blue. This 45.52-carat sold at $17.1 million.

It is valued for its captivating and rare colour. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

39. The Star of the Season

Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Fitaihi of Saudi Arabia purchased the 100.10-carat D flawless diamond at $16.6 million. Jewellery pieces with evocative names often carry exceptional qualities that make them stand out in gems and jewellery.

Pieces with evocative names often carry stories and design inspiration. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

40. The Graff Vivid Yellow

The 100.09-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond is one of the most valuable top-quality yellow diamonds. It fetched $16.3 million at Sotheby's Geneva in May 2014.

It was uncovered in South Africa in 2005. Photo: @Sotheby's

Source: UGC

What is the world's most expensive jewellery?

The Koh-i-Noor diamond is the most famous and high-priced in the world. It originated from India and was among the crown jewels of the Queen of England for many years.

The Koh-i-Noor was originally a massive diamond weighing over 186 carats in its uncut state. Over the years, it was recut and reshaped, resulting in a 105.6-carat diamond with a modern oval brilliant cut. Its colour is white with a very slight tint of pale yellow.

What is the most expensive jewellery in Africa?

The De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond, discovered at the Cullinan mine in South Africa, has emerged as one of the most valuable jewellery ever sold. Weighing 15.10 carats, this precious gemstone fetched an impressive $57 million at auction. Its discovery occurred in April 2021 and has garnered significant attention in diamonds and gemstones.

Jewellery serves aesthetic and symbolic purposes, often representing personal style, cultural traditions, status, and emotions. Photo: @sbayram

Source: UGC

What is the rarest type of jewellery?

Painite is renowned as the rarest gemstone and the rarest mineral on Earth, holding the prestigious Guinness World Record for its scarcity. Its discovery in 1951 yielded just two specimens, a testament to its extreme rarity.

Over subsequent decades, the availability of Painite remained incredibly limited. By 2004, the global count had expanded to less than two dozen known gemstones.

What is the most precious jewel?

Blue diamonds are among the most prized and sought-after of all precious gemstones. Their captivating and intense blue colour and rarity contribute to their exceptional desirability and value in fine jewellery.

What jewellery is worth more than diamonds?

While diamonds are often associated with high value and luxury, several types of jewellery and gemstones can be worth more than diamonds. These include Emeralds, sapphires, rubies, garnets, and alexandrite, to name a few.

Which colour diamond is the most expensive?

Among coloured diamonds, red diamonds are generally considered the rarest and most expensive. The red colour is scarce in diamonds due to the presence of specific trace elements during their formation.

Above are the top 40 most expensive jewellery in the world ever sold. The price of jewellery can be influenced by its intensity and purity, size, clarity, and overall quality. The rarity of certain jewels contributes significantly to their high prices.

READ ALSO: Top 20 most expensive Porsche cars ever sold (with prices)

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the most Porsche cars ever sold. Porsche is a renowned German automobile manufacturer producing high-performance sports cars, luxury vehicles, and SUVs.

The company was founded in 1931 by Ferdinand Porsche and is based in Stuttgart, Germany. Over the years, Porsche has established itself as a symbol of precision engineering, cutting-edge technology, and elegant design.

Source: Briefly News