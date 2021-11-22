List of rare crystals in the world? Top 15 gemstones that cost a lot

What are some of the rare crystals in the world? There are many gemstones rarer than diamonds. However, not many people know what those gems are. If you are looking for something unique for your next jewellery purchase, you need not worry. This article has 15 gemstones that cost a fortune.

What is the most expensive crystal in the world? This article has the top 15 rare crystals in the world. Such gemstones are still available for commercial use but in minimal quantity. They are usually sold in the jewellery world at skyrocketing prices, hindering many from acquiring them. What crystals are worth money? See them below!

Top 15 gemstones that cost a lot

Which gemstone is the rarest? The rare crystals on this list are unique and hard to find. Additionally, they are also some of the rarest gemstones in the world. Therefore, the list is prepared in descending order according to how rare and expensive they are.

1. Taaffeite

The light violet gemstone was discovered in 1945 by Australian gemologist Richard Taaffe. The primary source of these rarest crystals is Sri Lanka, while a few stones were from China and Tanzania. Moreover, only 50 Taaffeite gemstones have been found, making them among the rarest gemstones on this planet. What is the rarest crystal worth? It is worth $35,000 per carat.

2. Tanzanite

Tanzanite is one of the rarest gemstones found only in one location – near Mount Kilimanjaro's foot in Tanzania. It is also anticipated that this gemstone would become more expensive as there is only one source of mines where it can be found currently. Most tanzanite owes its colour intensity to heat treatment.

3. Ammolite

The rare gemstone Ammolite is an organic gemstone similar to coral or shell having derived from sea animals. It can be found only in limited deposits in the United States' Rocky Mountains.

4. Alexandrite

Alexandrite was not discovered until 1830 when it was found in the Ural Mountains in Russia. These rare stones can be reddish-purple or blueish green. Though the discovery of alexandrite in Brazil and a few other locations has expanded this gem's availability, it remains among the rarest stones.

5. Red beryl

Red beryl is a scarce variety of beryl that has only been found in Utah and New Mexico. Despite being located in two locales, the gem quality of red beryl has only been mined in Utah. In nature, pure beryl is colourless but acquires its colors from trace amounts of additional elements.

6. Padparadscha Sapphire

These are extremely rare and are found mainly in Sri Lanka and parts of Madagascar and Tanzania. This pinkish-orange member of the sapphire family is stunning. The gemstone comes in various shades, but medium tones seem to be the most favourable and attractive.

7. Musgravite

Musgravite was initially discovered in 1967 in Musgrave Ranges, Australia. Unfortunately, due to the rare nature of this stone, it is unlikely a consumer would come across this stone on the open market. However, as far as gem-quality stones, there are about ten specimens known and documented.

8. Painite

It was discovered in Burma in 1951 by British gemologist Arthur Charles Davy Pain, and for decades, only two specimens were known to exist. Painite is considered the world's rarest mineral according to The Guinness Book of World Records. Painite is very dark brown to red and extremely rare.

9. Grandidierite

This scarce blue-green mineral was first found in Madagascar by French mineralogist Alfred Lacroix in 1902. It was named Grandidierite to honour the French explorer Alfred Grandidier. Mined mainly in Madagascar, Grandidierite emits white, green and blue light, and there are only a few hundred known to exist.

10. Serendibite

Serendibite is an extremely rare gemstone and mineral that was discovered initially in Sri Lanka in 1902. To this day, there are only three faceted Serendibites in existence. Serendibite was recently found in the Mogok area of Myanmar.

11. Red Diamonds

In its pure form, a diamond is a clear, colourless crystal that transmits visible light. Red Diamonds, a colour variation of diamonds, are considered the rarest and the most expensive type of diamonds. Therefore, they are preferred by those looking for the best, which carry exorbitant price tags at auctions.

12. Jadeite

This gemstone is jade's most expensive, most beautiful variety. Jadeite value is based on the level of transparency and depth of colour. Jadeite is elusive to the point where calling it rare is a gross understatement.

13. Benitoite

Benitoite is a bright blue gemstone made up of barium, titanium, and silica. This rare gemstone is found in San Benito County, California, where it got its name. Benitoite is formed during the late stage cooling of a hydrothermally altered serpentinite.

14. Black Opal

Most opals are usually creamy-white and display play-of-colour, resulting in flashes of coloured lights. White, grey and green opals are most common. The Black Opal, only found in Australia, is the rarest of all opals. The main characteristic that differentiates black opal from common opal is its body tone.

15. Poudretteite

Poudretteite is so rare that clean gems over 1 carat are rarely heard of. However, the gemstone currently sits at the Smithsonian Museum in the National Gem Collection after Frances Miller Seay gifted it in 2007. The gem is naturally pink in colour and has a Mohs hardness of 5.

Above is everything you would love to know about rare crystals in the world. These rare stones and crystals are highly sought after by museums and collectors.

