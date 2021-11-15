What is the strongest animal in the world? Top 10 list to keep in mind

There are so many types of animals globally, each of which varies in size and physical strength. Some animals are not huge in size, yet they can carry tons of weight with ease. On the other hand, some are considerably small, yet they can move mountains! Do you know these animals? What is the strongest animal in the world?

The animal kingdom is full of amazing animals that differ in strength and size. You will be surprised how some animals are small in size, yet their bite is the strongest. This list features some of the most powerful animals that possess incredible strength relative to their size. Catch a glimpse of each species.

What is the most powerful animal in the world?

Most people often ask, “Are lions the strongest animal?” The answer is no. Other species are termed to be stronger than lions when it comes to strength.

Top 10 strongest animals

Grab yourself some coffee as you get acquitted with some of the strongest species in the world.

1. Elephant

An elephant feeds on pumpkin from Tivoli's Halloween festivities in the elephant enclosure at the Copenhagen Zoo on November 12, 2021. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard

The elephant carries the strength of the day. This super species can carry up to 14,000 pounds on its body. But did you know that an elephant has more than 150,000 muscle units in its trunk alone? This is the reason it is easy for the strongest animal in the world to easily uproot grown trees or spray up to a gallon of water.

2. Anaconda

A snake on a tree. @soubhagya23

This species can squeeze its prey to death. These species come in different shades and are primarily found in South America. They can grow to 30 feet long and weigh about 227 kg.

3. Eagle

A picture of an eagle resting. Photo: pixabay.com, @Kevinsphotos

What is the most badass animal? One would be tricked to think that an eagle is just a mere bird, but the truth is that an eagle carries four times its weight. This bird weighs 11 pounds but can carry up to 35 pounds of weight. It is the strongest bird from amongst different species of birds.

4. The Atlantic Goliath Grouper

An Atlantic Goliath Grouper in the sea. Photo: unspalsh.com @davidclode

This type of fish can mount on and attack an adult shark. This ocean king often feeds on sharks, sea turtles, and octopuses. It is known to attack human divers who are unaware. They are almost nine feet long and can weigh up to 800 pounds.

5. Dung beetles

A picture of a dung beetle pushing dung. Photo: pixabay.com, @Bayhaus

When it comes to strength relative to size, the dung beetle comes into play. This tiny species is capable of lifting about 1,141 times its weight. They grow to about an inch long but carry a weight of 1,141 times themselves. This is evident when they are spotted rolling enormous giant dung balls to their homes.

6. Leaf-cutter ant

A picture of a leaf-cutter ant looking for food. Photo: pixabay.com, @fotosforyou_rk

The Leaf-cutter ant has a life span of about three to five weeks, but it can carry 50 times more than its weight during that short time. Is not that amazing! They are also known as the leaf chewing ant and are recorded as one of the world’s strongest species.

7. Grizzly bear

A grizzly bear wandering about on the mountains. Photo: pixabay.com, @JillWellington

This species is believed to weigh about 500 pounds and can lift up to twice its weight. They are known to be quite deadly creatures. This species can move at a speed of 30 miles per hour as they have strong front legs.

8. Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus enjoying some time in a swamp. Photo: pixabay.com, @ArtTower

These are one of the strong animals on the face of the earth. They are believed to weigh up to 2,000 kg and can move at a speed of 30 mph. Do not be deceived by how calm they look; they attack fiercely to protect their safety when disturbed.

9. Ox

Ox pictured in the fields while at work. Photo: pixabay.com, @Bergadder

This species is a larger and stronger breed of cattle. They have a length of about 2 to 2.3 meters and can weigh up to 640 kg. They can carry a weight of about 800 kg. They are famous for carrying heavy loads, ploughing lands and pulling heavy carts.

10. Gorilla

A picture of a gorilla relaxing. Photo: pixabay.com, @blende12

Is a gorilla the strongest animal? This is a query often in the minds of many. They are famous for their exceptional strength. They can weigh up to 200 kg and can reach about 1.75 meters. The gorilla can weigh up to 2 tons and carry about ten times its weight.

With the above list of the strongest animals in the world, it is clear that some of the species taken for granted due to their size are considered quite strong.

