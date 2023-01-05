Is Bill Hemmer gay, and who is he married to? Everything you ought to know

A while back, calling a celebrity gay was considered career suicide. Therefore, when gay rumours of any star arose, they were quick to brush off the allegations and make known their sexual orientation. However, today, being gay is not considered career suicide, explaining why most celebrities do not even pay attention to their related gay rumours. Such is the case with Bill Hemmer. Nevertheless, the question remains, is Bill Hemmer gay? Let us investigate!

Bill Hemmer is best known as a Fox News journalist and America’s Newsroom co-anchor. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Bill Hemmer is best recognized as a Fox News journalist and America’s Newsroom co-anchor. He recently caught the attention of most people when partaking in the Election Day coverage. Many were curious to know more about him, with most dying to know about his sexual orientation following his gay rumours. Is Bill Hemmer gay? If not, who is Bill Hemmer’s wife? Here are what the facts say.

Bill Hemmer’s profile and bio summary

Full name William George Hemmer Date of birth 14 November 1964 Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 58 years (As of January 2023) Education Our Lady of Victory Catholic parochial school, Elder High School, Miami University B.A. Mass Communications Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Profession Journalist, Producer, Writer Employer Fox Corporation Mother Georganne M Knittle Father William R Hemmer Siblings 4 Height 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Salary $3 million Net worth $14 million Residence New York Instagram Twitter

Is Bill Hemmer gay?

Like thousands of other male celebrities, William George Hemmer, better known as Bill Hemmer, keeps his romantic life off the spotlight. Perhaps this is why he has been speculated to be gay.

Bill Hemmer has kept his love life under grid unlike other celebrities and has not addressed his gay rumors. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

But, is Bill Hemmer married and maintaining a low-key lifestyle, or is he gay? To answer this, let us first analyse his past relationships.

Is Bill Hemmer on Fox News married?

Although he prefers to keep his love life away from the public eye, it is known, however, that he is not married. Likewise, it is known that he does not have any children, meaning a search of Bill Hemmer’s children will come out empty. Nevertheless, he was known to be in a serious and long-term relationship with model Dara Tomanovich.

Bill Hemmer and Dara Tomanovich’s relationship

Despite Bill Hemmer's speculations of being gay, he was known for his long-term and public relationship with Canadian model Dara Tomanovich. Photo: A Scott/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

William and Canadian model Dara Tomanovich dated for eight years, from 2005 to 2013. Dara had not married Bill Hemmer during this period, as some people believe.

Unfortunately, the reason for their break-up remains unknown. However, there are speculations that the reason behind their split was because he was gay. But neither party addressed these allegations.

After the break-up, Dara was rumoured to have moved on with Britain’s Prince Andrew after being spotted at the Royal Ascot races. But the two clearly did not work out, for Prince Andrew later dated Kylie Minogue from 2017 to 2018.

As for William, he has kept his love life under wraps, making people to further question his sexuality, while others believe he is single. If he is in a relationship, then William has done a superb job keeping it away from the public eye.

Unfortunately, Bill Hemme has never revealed anything about his love life online, ever since the break up with his ex Dara. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

There is nothing to confirm if he is gay or dating, since his Instagram and Twitter posts are mainly work related. He often shares photos alongside his colleagues, such as Sandra Smith, who some people mistake for his better-half despite her being married to someone else.

How old is Bill Hemmer?

He was born on 14 November 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William R Hemmer and Georganne M Knittle. Bill Hemmer’s age as of January 2023 is 58 years.

Bill Hemmer’s family

He is the middle child and second son in a family of five children. They all grew up in a Roman Catholic household. Bill’s father worked as an executive in a mattress manufacturing company, while his mother Knittle worked as a high-school teacher.

Bill Hemmer was brought up in a Roman Catholic household and is a staunch Christian. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Did Bill Hemmer attend CNN?

He worked for CNN from 1995 to 2005 and hosted programs, including CNN Tonight, American Morning, and CNN Live Today. He then moved to Fox News in 2005, where he has hosted Bill Hemmer Reports and co-anchored America's Newsroom. William is also a producer and writer known for Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017).

Who is Bill Hemmer’s host?

The TV news anchor hosts America's Newsroom live from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday through Friday with Dana Perino. There are several seachers of “Is Dana Perino still on America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer?” Indeed, she is.

Bill Hemmer’s net worth

For News anchor Bill Hemmer has a salary of $3 million per year and a net worth of $14 million. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Although he has several income streams, William’s high net worth is mainly attributed to his journalism career. He has a salary of $3 million per year and a net worth of $14 million.

Bill Hemmer’s house

In 2005, William paid $1.75 million for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Sag Harbor, New York.

Where is Bill Hemmer located?

He is currently in New York. This is where the Fox News Channel is based, where he currently works as the co-anchor of America's Newsroom.

Bill Hemmer resides in New York where he bought a four-bedroom in Sag Harbor for $1.75 million. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Is Bill Hemmer gay? He has never addressed his gay rumours, and there are no credible facts to back this up. He is known for his public relationship with Dara Tomanovich from 2005 to 2013. At the moment, he is believed to be single.

