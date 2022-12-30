Benita Alexander is an award-winning NBC News producer, writer, correspondent, and narrator who has since made her mark within the media industry, still choosing to freelance produce today. Her ex-husband, Edson Jeune, is also successful in his own right, even though they have been separated for quite some time. Here is everything we know about Edson.

Edson Jeune’s partner, Benita, is also well-known for her otherwise infamous romantic life, which saw her have a whirlwind romance with Dr Paolo Macchiarini, a transplant surgeon who lived a double life and faced significant backlash for his dangerous surgeries. Even though she found love with Edson, that did not work out. Here is his profile summary before we further detail his life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Edson Ricardo Jeune Date of birth 1980 Age 42 years of age (2022) Birthplace Gonâve, Haiti Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Cambridge, Massachusetts/New York (most widely reported) Current nationality Haitian Marital status Divorced Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Gender Male Weight 58 kg (most commonly reported) Height 167 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Luna Germain and Kesnel Jeune Children None Profession Life coach, ballroom dancer Native language English Net worth $1 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Edson Jeune’s facts are somewhat limited, especially concerning his family background and life growing up. Here is everything we know about him.

Who was Benita Alexander married to?

Benita Alexander’s first husband is John Noel, who has since tragically passed away. The pair were married between 2003 and 2009 and share a daughter named Jessina, born in 2003.

Who is Benita Alexander married to now?

Edson Jeune married Benita Alexander-Jeune on 12 October 2012, but it seems they are no longer together, according to multiple online outlets. The couple has not directly confirmed the split, and Benita Alexander’s husband has since remained mum about the current state of their marriage.

Where is Benita Alexander today?

As mentioned before, she is a hugely successful news producer, correspondent, writer, and narrator who has since gone on to freelance, currently working as a freelance producer for Lion Television.

Edson Jeune’s age

His exact birthdate and month are unknown, but his birth year is 1980, making him 42 years of age in 2022.

Edson Jeune’s career

He currently works as a freelance ballroom dancer and dance instructor in New York City, where he spends much of his time. Besides his professional dancing career, he also works as a mental health coach.

Edson Jeune’s net worth

Benita Alexander’s net worth has never been officially confirmed, but according to multiple online sources, it is most widely reported to be around $1 million.

Edson Jeune prefers a more low-key lifestyle and focuses more on his passion for dancing and helping others than living in the limelight.

