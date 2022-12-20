Rendani from Muvhango (Innocentia Makapila): age, husband, salary, net worth

Innocentia Makapila, popularly known as Rendani from Muvhango, is an acclaimed South African actress, social media personality and brand ambassador. Her commitment to playing the critically acclaimed role and how seamlessly she owns the character is worth commending. Is she the person she portrays in the show? Did she always dream of being an actress? Go through her biography to learn more about her life when she is not acting.

Her mother is her biggest inspiration, while her father is a "super dad." Photo: @inno_mm (modified by author)

Rendani from Muvhango is one of the oldest cast members in the show. She plays the role of a business-oriented lady. However, being born into a wealthy family comes with several challenges, even though most aspects of her life seem perfect.

Innocentia Makapila's profile summary and bio

Full name Innocentia Makapila Manchidi Nickname Inno Gender Female Date of birth 15th February 1993 Age 29 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 15th February Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tshiozwi, Ha-Sinthumule, Limpopo Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Actress Famous for Playing Rendani in Muvhango Alma mater University of Johannesburg Marital status Married Spouse Mpho Manchidi Siblings Keneilwe Makapila (sister) Instagram Twitter YouTube Facebook

Who is Innocentia Makapila?

Innocentia hails from a family of five, and her family members share a special bond. She is the eldest of her parents' three girls. Her youngest sister is Keneliwe Makapila. She also celebrates her parents on social media, raving about their support for her craft. Her mother is her biggest inspiration, while her father is a "super dad."

Rendani from Muvhango real name

Her real name is Innocentia Makapila.

How old is Rendani from Muvhango?

Rendani Mukwevho's age as of December 2022 is 29 years old. She was born on 15th February 1993 in Tshiozwi, Ha-Sinthumule, Limpopo, South Africa, and her parents relocated to the City of Gold in 1998.

Education

Innocentia is an alumnus of the National School of Arts in Johannesburg. After matriculating, she joined the University of Johannesburg and obtained a degree in Linguistics in 2016. She later enrolled for a Masters in Applied Linguistics at the same institution.

Rendani Mukwevho's height

Her exact body measurements are yet to be deduced. Nonetheless, she has black hair and dark brown eyes to match her slender body.

Career

She is a linguist by profession. Photo: @inno_mm (modified by author)

Innocentia joined the cast of Muvhango in 2011 to play Rendani Mukwevho, one of the leading roles, alongside Bukamina Cebekhulu, who plays Dingaan Khumalo in the show, and Gabriel Temudzani. In the soapie, Rendani is the daughter of the late Vho-Albert Mukwevho and Vho-Hangwani. They are affiliated with the Mukwevho family, one of the highest royal families in Venda.

In the show, Rendani works in the family business, and despite her commitment to ensuring order, she is unlucky in finding love.

Rendani Mukwevho's husband

In January 2021, social media users mocked Mpho for being chubby. Photo: @inno_mm (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Innocentia tied the connubial knot with Mpho Manchidi, the love of her life, on 21st April 2019. The two lovebirds met at the University of Johannesburg, and at the time, she was in her first year, while Mpho was in her third year. Their traditional wedding was in early 2019 and was followed by a civil wedding.

Who is Mpho Manchidi?

Mpho Manchindi is an established electrical engineer from Polokwane. He founded his consulting firm, Mauvhelwana Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, in 2019, and he currently serves as the company's director. In January 2021, social media users mocked Mpho for being chubby.

Is Rendani Mukwevho pregnant?

In real life, Rendani Mukwevho is not pregnant, and neither is she a mother. Nonetheless, in a 2019 episode, she was suspected to be pregnant.

Rendani Mukwevho's social media

Innocentia is active on social media platforms. She constantly shares photos of her family life, work and social activities. Her Instagram account enjoys an audience of over 530,000 followers as of December 2022. She is also on Twitter, where she has over 11,800 followers.

Rendani Mukwevho's net worth

Innocentia's role in Muvhango has caught the attention of most South Africans. Several companies have reached out to her for her services as a brand ambassador. In the past few years, she has had endorsement deals with companies such as Afirberry, Telkom SA, Flair Skin, Ceelin SA, Little Wonder and Tsiko Beauty Spa.

Rendani Mukwevho's net worth is $750,000.

Rendani Mukwevho's salary

Granted its stay on the screens, Muvhango is among the highest-paying South African soap operas. Gabriel Temudzani, who plays Chief Azwindini, is the show's highest-paid cast member, earning between R120,000 to R130,000 monthly. Innocentia Makapila, who plays Rendani, allegedly makes between R35,000 to R45,000 a month.

Innocent Makapila, or Rendani from Muvhango, as most people know her, is passionate about her craft. She also finds meaning in her family, and her personality has wowed fans who passionately follow her on social media.

