Mechanical engineering is one of the most challenging yet lucrative branches of engineering. It applies scientific principles to design, develop, install, operate and maintain machines, engines and energy harnessing equipment. The technicality in the course requires individuals to exercise critical thinking and make technical decisions. Do you need to know what subjects are needed to become a mechanical engineer in South Africa?

Mechanical engineers play a vital role in any industry's success. As a result, mechanical engineers are well-paid. Some practice as captains of industries, running privately-owned companies and creating employment, while others work in industries. So, if you have been thinking of venturing into the field, you must score high in specific subjects. So, read on to learn more about what subjects are needed to become a mechanical engineer in South Africa.

Requirements for mechanical engineering in South Africa

To become a professional mechanical engineer, you should have pursued a four-year Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering course. After graduating, you should undergo a three-year training for postgraduate employment in your area of specialization. After the postgraduate employment, you can apply for registration as a professional mechanical engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa.

How to become a mechanical engineer

Being a mechanical engineer and earning a stable income in South Africa is a journey. It involves the following steps:

Getting a qualification in engineering

One of the essential qualifications for landing an entry-level position in mechanical engineering is obtaining a bachelor's degree. The degree should be from an accredited institution of higher learning. Employers often prefer candidates with a bachelor's degree in a related field.

Suppose you do not qualify for admission to a university to pursue a bachelor's degree. In that case, you could pursue a two-year program that provides transferrable academic credits towards completing a bachelor's degree.

Gaining experience

Obtaining a bachelor's degree is a fundamental requirement. However, gaining experience is instrumental in determining your position in the field. It also dictates your salary.

As a student, you can build your experience during the final year of your bachelor's degree. You will have learnt the required skills needed to execute tasks and projects. Internships and apprenticeships offer great opportunities for students to gain an opulence of experience necessary to succeed in the career field.

Securing a job in the lucrative mechanical engineering field

Mechanical engineering is one of the skills in high demand in South Africa. It is vast and intertwines with the other engineering fields. As a result, it is critical to know your forte and how marketable it is in the country.

The field's technicality makes it mandatory for a new engineer to work under a senior supervisor for a few years. Apart from being mentored, the senior engineer or supervisor shadows you before you can independently work on projects and solve problems in the field.

What qualifications do you need to become a mechanical engineer?

Apart from studying and gaining experience, you need to have gained knowledge in the following subjects to become a mechanical engineer:

Engineering Mathematics

Engineering science and technology

Physics

You also need to embody the following skills:

Design skills and knowledge

Analytical thinking skills

Innovation skills

The ability to pay attention to details

The ability to use, repair and maintain machines and tools

Where can you study to become a mechanical engineer in South Africa?

The following institutions offer degrees in mechanical engineering:

University of Pretoria

University of Cape Town

University of Stellenbosch

University of KwaZulu-Natal

University of Johannesburg

North-west University

University of Witwatersrand

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

How much does it cost to become a mechanical engineer in South Africa?

The cost of pursuing a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Pretoria, University of Johannesburg, University of KwaZulu Natal and the North West University ranges between R37,000 and R51,000 per year. Fees differ depending on the institution, so it is advisable to research extensively before settling on one. You should also be keen to ensure that the university is accredited.

What grades do you need for mechanical engineering?

You will usually need 4 or 5 GCSEs in grades 9 to 4, or equivalent, including English, Mathematics and Science. 1 or 2 A levels, or equivalent, for a foundation degree or higher national diploma.

What subjects are needed to be a mechanical engineer?

The requirements for admission to pursue a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering includes a school-leaving certificate with matriculation exemption with above-average scores in Mathematics and Physical Science. Admission to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering requires you to have a full matriculation exemption with an APS score of not less than 31. However, the APS requirements differ from one university to another.

Marks/results needed for mechanical engineering

These are subjects and how well you should have performed in them to qualify for admission:

Mathematics level 6 (70-79%)

Physical Sciences level 5 (60-69%)

The language requirement is a pass level 5 (60-69%) in the language of teaching and learning, in either the home or first additional language.

The requirements highlighted above apply to both NSC and IEB.

What school subjects are needed to become a mechanical engineer in South Africa?

The three fundamental subjects must include Mathematics and English, where the minimum score is 60%. The third subject is Engineering and Related Design programme and Physical Science, where the minimum mark is 50%.

What subjects are needed for mechanical engineering in South Africa, Grade 10?

The subject choice at the end of Grade 9 or Grade 10 plays a significant role in the field of study you can follow after school. So, if you do not choose the right combination of subjects, you will likely miss out on the application and selection criteria. The fundamental subjects needed are Mathematics, English and Physical Science.

What high school subjects are needed to become an engineer in South Africa?

You should score highly in Mathematics, English and Physical Sciences if you wish to become a mechanical engineer. Since most students apply to pursue engineering courses, only top performers are granted the opportunity.

These details about what subjects are needed to become a mechanical engineer in South Africa in 2022 provide insight on what you should do if you wish to pursue the career. It is prudent to note that most institutions receive a myriad of applications, so top-performing students are prioritized during the selection process. Therefore, you ought to score highly.

