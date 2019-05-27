Matric bridging courses that will help you upgrade your marks

Every South African high school graduate becomes excited at the thought of no longer wearing a school uniform again. Unfortunately, not every student passes their matric with flying colours. In such cases, you can still pursue a university-level education after enrolling in relevant bridging courses.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Focused black woman writing in the document during exam preparation. Pexels.com, @gabbyk

Source: UGC

Candidates who do not meet the minimum requirements for a regular degree can take advantage of bridging courses. Various South African universities and colleges offer courses or programmes to assist students who do not fully meet their requirements by offering such courses.

Which universities offer bridging courses in South Africa?

Most people confuse bridging courses with extended programmes. The bridging option is for upgrading Matric results, while extended programmes are college courses where you study your chosen degree.

After completing a bridging programme, you can enrol in a university where you will study for the usual course period without any extensions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Which university offers bridging courses? These are the institutions that allow you to take bridging courses:

1. Matric College

Getting the correct education is critical if you want to start the career of your dreams. Matric College was founded to assist people in finishing their matriculation or discovering new routes for receiving the education they need for a better future.

This college allows distance learning. The bridging course takes 1-2 years, and you can re-sit any subject as long as you complete it in high school. The fees depend on the number of subjects you wish to re-sit. Here are the matric subjects that you can study at Matric College.

English Home Language

English First Additional Language

Afrikaans Huistaal

Afrikaans Eerste Additionele Taal

isiZulu Home Language

isiXhosa Home Language

isiNdebele Home Language

Sepedi Home Language

Xitsonga Home Language

Tshivenda Home Language

Sesotho Home Language

Siswati Home Language

Setswana Home Language

Mathematics

Mathematical Literacy

2. Oxbridge Academy

Oxbridge is unique because it allows you to study from home and often assists those who have not completed their matric instead of upgrading the matric scores.

Woman in a yellow long sleeve shirt holding a book. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

All the subjects are technical, including engineering sciences, mathematics and electrical trade.

This lays a foundation for you to study an engineering course at a higher level. The bridging courses offered at Oxbridge Academy include:

Life Orientation

Mathematics

Mathematical Literacy

Physical Sciences

Life Sciences

Geography

History

Accounting

Business Studies

Economics

Agricultural Science

3. Taal-Net Varsity

You can upgrade your Matric marks at this institution. Below are the major courses offered at Taal-Net Varsity College.

Mathematics

English

Life Science

Physical Science

Business Studies

Afrikaans / Zulu

Economics

Maths Literacy

Geography

History

Agricultural Science

Supervision in Industry

Industrial Organisation

Industrial Orientation

Business English

Sake Business

Engineering Science

4. Damelin Correspondence College

The Damelin bridging courses make it simple to improve your grades. You do not need to retake the Continuous Assessment and Matriculation Examination (CASS) because your CASS results are still valid if you registered within the last two years.

Young pensive black man with dreadlocks reading a book. Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk

Source: UGC

You need your official statement of Grade 12 results to join this institution. Damelin College will provide the necessary supporting documents to help facilitate your registration process online. The courses offered at Damelin Correspondence College include:

English

Afrikaans

Mathematics

Life Orientation

Accounting

Economics

Business Studies

Geography

History

Physical Sciences

5. University of South Africa

Can I bridge my matric at UNISA? Yes, you can. You may choose to use lower-level qualifications as UNISA bridging courses. Examine the diploma and certificate programmes that are closely related to your desired university programme.

Certificate and diploma criteria are typically lower than those for undergraduate courses, so you can study the degree if you first complete the certificate or diploma.

There are different bridging courses at UNISA, including nursing bridging courses, for you to choose from. If you are interested, you need to apply for admission via the UNISA application website.

Bridging courses offered at UNISA include:

Teaching

Nursing

Child and Adolescent Development

Guidance Counseling and Life Skills Development

6. Stellenbosch University

The Stellenbosch University's SciMathUS curriculum allows learners with a Matric score of at least 60% to upgrade selected topics. The university allows for advancements in:

Physical sciences

Mathematics

English

Afrikaans

NB: The programme is for those who wish to study science-based courses.

7. Optimi College

Optimi college offers low-cost payment solutions. You can pay for your studies in manageable monthly payments or study and pay for one topic at a time.

Cheerful woman with books and a backpack in the studio. Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk

Source: UGC

To enrol in a bridging course at the institution, you must have finished your grade 8 senior, be able to write and read English, and be at least 16 years old. The following courses are available:

Mathematics

Physical Science

8. University of Johannesburg bridging courses

Applications for bridging courses at UJ for 2022-2023 are still being accepted. Undergraduate students at UJ can take a variety of bridging courses.

Candidates can apply for Diplomas or Higher Certificates, which act as bridging courses and which can qualify them to study for degrees if they do not meet the admission requirements to enrol in degree programmes.

You will need a National Senior Certificate or a Senior Certificate to enrol in one of the bridge courses offered.

Students who do not meet the aforementioned criteria but have a National Certificate (Vocational) with at least a 40% score in the language of instruction are also eligible to apply. Some of the bridging programmes offered at the University of Johannesburg include:

Economics

Extended BCom

Advanced Diploma in Economics

Accounting

Financial management

Theory of Accounting

Transport and Supply Chain Management

Which universities offer bridging courses in South Africa?

Below is a summary of some popular South African universities and colleges offering bridging courses.

Matric College

Oxbridge Academy

Taal-Net training institute

Damelin Correspondence College

University of South Africa

Stellenbosch University

Optimi College

University of Johannesburg

What are bridging courses?

Bridging courses are designed for those who fail to get the minimum requirements to secure a slot at the university. They are short-term courses that allow you to re-sit your exam with the hope of upgrading your scores.

How can I upgrade my matric?

Man in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

You can do this by joining the Second Chance Programme (SCP), which is run by the Department of Basic Education. Alternatively, you take technical matric and bridging courses in a college or university across South Africa. The SCP allows one to sit their exams without costs, while colleges charge some tuition fees.

How do bridging courses work?

Bridging courses give students a second chance to relearn subjects, retake exams, and eventually gain admission to higher education institutions. The goal is to raise your grade and meet your preferred course's minimum entry requirement.

How to apply for bridging courses

To apply for a bridging course, visit the institution's official website. Then, apply by filling in all the requirements needed by the institution.

How much does a bridging course cost in South Africa?

The price is determined by the chosen institution and the unit being completed. The best thing to do is to identify the college or university and then inquire about fees.

How long does bridging a course take?

Bridging courses are brief and targeted learning programmes meant to assist high school students in gaining admission to higher education institutions. They are entry-level courses and can last anywhere from six months to a year.

Failing to attain high scores in your Matric examinations does not spell doom for your future. You have a chance to redeem yourself by enrolling for Matric bridging courses that are offered by various colleges and universities in South Africa. You select the subjects that you wish to re-sit to upgrade your score. Once you finish the bridging programmes, you have the chance to further your education at your preferred university or college.

READ ALSO: Orbit College application, documents, registration, courses, and fees

Briefly.co.za recently published information about the Orbit College application process, courses offered at the institution, and all required documents.

Orbit College is a TVET institution in South Africa. The college focuses on teaching students basic skills such as plumbing, tailoring, carpentry, electrical engineering, and other trades.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News