Rayyan Ebrahim: South Africa's top 2024 matric achiever shares future plans

Rayyan Ebrahim, a top-performing matriculant from Pinelands High School in Western Cape, is the country's overall top achiever in the 2024 class

The young man formed part of the group that was treated to lunch by the Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube

He expressed how he was able to achieve such incredible results and touched on his future plans

Rayyan Ebrahim, a pupil at Pinelands High School in the Western Cape and South Africa's top-performing public school student, has credited his parents and educators for helping him succeed.

Nation's top achiever, Rayhan Ebrahim

In anticipation of the 2024 matric results announcement on Monday, January 13, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube welcomed 39 students, including Rayhan, to breakfast to celebrate their outstanding performance. The top achievers also received recognition for their diligence.

Rayhan's school took to Facebook to celebrate his impressive results, revealing that he placed in the top 1% of candidates for South Africa's Further Studies Mathematics (FSM) Standard (Calculus and Algebra).

According to the school, the new IEB International Secondary Certificate includes the demanding academic topic of Further Studies Mathematics (FSM), certified independently of the NSC degree.

When speaking to Independent Online, Ebrahim shared what helped him achieve such incredible results. He claimed that YouTube videos, study aids, and previous exams were beneficial. He also tutored his friends and went to extra classes at Pinelands.

Matric 2024 top achiever's future plans

Rayhan Ebrahim's academic journey is not ending here. He plans to further his studies by pursuing a degree in Data Science to make South Africa a better place.

While speaking to IOL, the nation's top achiever said the following:

“It Data Science combines maths, computer science and business knowledge to solve real world problems, which I am excited for because it is so relevant to South Africa’s needs."

2024 Matric pupils who bagged distinctions

