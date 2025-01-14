“Not Me Crying”: Matric Pupil’s Emotional Reaction to 5 Distinctions Melts Hearts

One matriculant had South Africans chopping onions over her emotional reaction to her results

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering over 1.2 million views

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the hun's post with sweet congratulatory messages

A wholesome video of a matric learner holding back her emotions after achieving five distinctions has melted hearts in South Africa.

A matric pupil warmed the hearts of many with her emotional reaction to her results in a TikTok video. Image: @sinegugumajola

Source: TikTok

Matric pupil gets emotional after bagging 5 distinction

The heartwarming footage, which TikTok user @sinegugumajola shared, captures the overwhelming sense of joy and relief the learners experience upon receiving their hard-earned results.

In the video, the young matric pupil sits on a couch, jumping joyfully and screaming about her achievement. The babe shared how she bagged five distinctions. To make the occasion even more impactful, @sinegugumajola revealed to her viewers that it was the matric student's mom's birthday, and she made her so proud.

The pupil smiled through her tears as they celebrated the incredible achievement while her mom surprised her with a bouquet and cash, leaving online viewers in awe. The clip went viral on TikTok, generating over 1.2 million views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in awe of matric pupil's reaction to results

South Africans loved the heartwarming moment, and many headed to the comments section, praising the hun on her achievement.

Im_bonolo wrote:

"Not me chopping onions for a stranger congratulations to her."

Snenhlanhla said:

"Ohh my god not me crying tears of joy, no bhuti wami uphasile."

He.loves.tumz added:

"Why am I crying bandla? congratulations stranger!"

Tebogomadumo442 replied:

"Wow, wow, I am proud of you, baby girl. Thank you."

Bryan commented:

"Congratulations, you definitely see a parent who is always positive about their kid’s progress. Umama knew that she passed her matric."

Khanyi Lubisi expressed:

"This is so heartwarming to watch, congratulations."

Top 2024 matric achievers

The Zimele Secondary School learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.

One young man set the internet ablaze as he bagged one of the top matric achievement awards, and the gent took to social media to rave about it.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3%, a marked increase from last year when the class of 2023 gained 82.9%.

Source: Briefly News