Young KZN Gent Celebrated as Top 2024 Matric Achiever, SA Raves About Viral Success
- One top achiever from KwaZulu-Natal province has gone viral on social media, with many praising the young gent
- The Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, and Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, hosted the top achievers and treated them to lunch
- People were impressed by the man's achievement as they flooded the comments with congratulatory messages
The matric results for the class of 2024 are here, and many are pouring in their congratulatory messages.
Gent raves about KZN matric top achiever
One young man set the internet ablaze as he bagged one of the top matric achievement awards, and the gent took to social media to rave about it.
TikTok user @lisizondo shared images of the former 2024 matric pupil who was one of the top achievers for the class of 2024. @lisizondo bragged about the student as he encouraged his social media followers to watch him live on SABC, where he received his award alongside his fellow pupils.
The nation's top achievers joined Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule at the MTN Innovation Centre in Johannesburg for a celebratory brunch for the top 39 matriculants, of which the young man formed part.
The minister emphasised the significance of having access to high-quality education while speaking to Daily Sun.
"The department wants to commit to making sure thirteen-and-a-half million pupils in South Africa have access to quality education so they too can be beacons of hope for their families. This can change a lot for many South African families."
The Class of 2024 awaits the formal release of the matric results, which will be released to candidates on 14 January 2025.
SA applauds the 2024 matric top achiever
Mzansi netizens were amazed by the gent's achievement as they flocked to the comments section praising the young man.
Tebatjo_molokomme said:
"Most of the national top achievers come from KZN! Congratulations to him! This is beautiful."
PortiaM added:
"Finally, top achiever from my hood, we are proud of you, congratulations wayiphakamisa I Mayflower Sboniso."
Presh expressed:
"Mpumalanga province, we are proud of you, boy."
Ziyanda03 commented:
"Congratulations, man, so proud of you."
Zethile Mvelase wrote:
"All the best, boy. God be with you."
Source: Briefly News
