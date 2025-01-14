“5 Distinctions”: KZN Woman Celebrates Sister’s Matric Pass on Mother’s Birthday

A woman from Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, shared a TikTok video of her sister getting her matric results

The student was ecstatic when she learned that she received five distinctions - a wonderful gift on her mother's birthday

Many social media users congratulated the young woman's success after seeing the clip on their For You Pages

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal celebrated her sister, who received five distinctions. Images: @sinegugumajola_ / Instagram, @sinegugumajola_ / TikTok

Many matriculants and their families eagerly stayed up into the early hours of the morning to check the long-awaited matric results. For one family, the sleepless night was more than worth it when a girl received the fantastic news of her outstanding performance.

Girl passes with many distinctions

A woman named Sinegugu Majola took to her TikTok account to show her sister's reaction to receiving her matric results. After checking a phone, the elated young lady dropped to her knees and joyfully screamed after seeing her success.

The student received sparkling apple juice, a bouquet of money and roses to celebrate the achievement.

Sinegugu, who comes from Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal, told the online community:

"It was her mother's birthday, so she decided to gift her mother with five distinctions."

Mzansi happy for successful matric learner

Thousands of members of the online community welcomed the learner's positive news and flooded the comment section with love and congratulatory messages.

An emotional @im_bonolo shared:

"Not me chopping onions for a stranger. Congratulations to her."

@athenkosikinana added in the comments:

"This is heartwarming to witness all her hard work. Her dedication has paid off, and her prayers have been answered. She deserves this. The biggest congratulations to her. May she continue to succeed."

@thiyanelihle.omuhle said to the sister:

"I’ve never been so happy for a stranger. Congratulations, sis, and all the best on your journey. May the Lord grant you all your wishes and make your dreams a reality. Girlhood is proud."

@raisib5 wrote to the young student:

"Well done, my girl. I love hardworking children. Go and fetch those degrees and honours."

@dashingbryan stated in the comments:

"Congratulations, you definitely see a parent who is always positive about their kid’s progress. Umama knew that she passed her matric."

