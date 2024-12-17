A South African woman recently shared her brave decision to go back to high school at the age of 28

She started her academic journey last year, tackling Grade 11, and is anxiously waiting for her matric results this year

The TikTok post gained traction, with Mzansi netizens applauding her courage and determination

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A matric learner shared a story about her academic journey. Image: @sbu14dee95

Source: TikTok

It’s never too late to hit the books! One Mzansi woman decided to take a bold step to complete her secondary education.

Woman expects matric results

She @sbu14dee95 posted a TikTok of her rocking her school uniform. The lady is hoping her hard work pays off when she gets her final matric results.

"After the age of 28, I decided to go back to school. I started in Grade 11 last year. This year I was doing my matric, and I am waiting for my results."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Completing matric in SA as adult

Adults in South Africa can complete matric through several options, including adult matric courses offered at adult learning centres (ABETs), TVET colleges, and private distance learning colleges.

Students can study through distance learning programs and register to write the final exams with the Department of Basic Education.

TikTok post grabs Mzansi's attention

The post captured the attention of many with more than 37,000 views. It also sparked conversations about perseverance and second chances.

See the post below:

Many netizens expressed how inspired they were by her story. People flooded the comments with words of encouragement, rooting for her big win.

See some comments below:

@Jose@Festus said:

"I am 31 and want to improve my matric. I won't give up at all."

@Costa commented:

"I wish you get the best results and carry on studying until you get what you looking."

@TinyMahlako shared:

"I am 32 and I'm going back next year. Thanks for the motivation."

@SinazoSilimela wrote:

"Best decision ever! I'm graduating next year. I went back to grade 11 at age 29. Sisonke dadethu, you got this."

@Rocky mentioned:

"My friend also did the same but she was 22 years. I’m so proud of you. 🎉🥳"

@Langa stated:

"You made my day. Something wow to see today before 2025. 🥰 You have passed! I said it relax."

@Zoey typed:

"Well done, you will pass. 😊"

@reeds131 added;

"Well done sis. May God carry you to your final destination. 🙏"

3 Matric stories from disappointment to determination

A former top high school achiever in South Africa expressed her disappointment with life after matric.

A 26-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal, in Grade 11, garnered nationwide support from Mzansi to help her complete her high school education.

A woman’s inspiring decision to return to school at 31 to rewrite her matric has resonated deeply with South African netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News