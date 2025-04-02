Siya Kolisi’s ex-wife Rachel is on her way to Mauritius with her children for a fun-filled holiday while she continues to deal with the fallout of her divorce

Rachel and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi got divorced in 2024 after they got married in 2016 and they have two children along with adopting the flanker’s two siblings

Local netizens and celebrities wished Rachel safe travels and said they were impressed with the high levels she enjoys on holiday

Rachel Kolisi impressed local fans after sharing a pre-trip picture before jetting off to Mauritius with her four children.

Following her divorce from Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi in 2024, Rachel has continued to be a committed parent and will spend some quality time with her loved ones in Mauritius.

Rachel Kolisi and her four children will travel to Mauritius for a dream holiday. Image: rachelkolisi.

Ahead of the trip to Mauritius, Rachel has been making headlines after her controversial exit from the Kolisi Foundation despite promising she will stay following the divorce.

Rachel Kolisi jets off to Mauritius

Rachel share her pre-trip picture on Instagram:

According to her Instagram account, Rachel shared a picture of her sharing a meal with the kids before they boarded the plane to continue their strong bond as a family.

Rachel posted:

“We’ve been dreaming about this holiday for months. @clubmed thank you for spoiling us with a much-needed break. Mostly grateful that all 4 kiddies could come.”

Watch Rachel start the sixth stage of the Cape Epic in the video below:

Rachel is dealing with life after divorce

Following the public break-up with the two-time Rugby World Cup champion, Rachel has spent time in Botswana and Australia, while she continues to spread her own brand.

The proud mother has also been spending time in the gym and has gained the respect of local fans for keeping her strength and developing as a single woman.

While Rachel spends time with the children, Siya is preparing for an action-packed international Test season with the Boks as they prepare a schedule of more than 15 matches worldwide.

The ex-wife of Siya Kolisi, Rachel, continues her growth following the high-profile seperation. Image: rachelkolisi.

Fans and celebrities wish Rachel’s family safe travels

Local fans and celebrities reacted on social media to wish Rachel’s family safe travels while they also expressed some jealousy for the exotic holiday destination.

Eben Etzebeth’s wife Anliastar hopes for the best:

“Enjoy!!!”

Ogle.chloe was impressed:

“She really takes the kids on nice holidays.”

Q_molusi is happy:

“Although I wished things were different with you and Siya right now. I’m glad that you’re prioritising the kids.”

Cocodafonseca has a wish:

“Yho!! Rachel take me with asseblief. My kids can stay.”

Mzansi beauty jo_annstrauss said safe travels:

“Yay!!! The best trip with family. Enjoy.”

Rachel Kolisi reacts to Eben Etzebeth’s birthday message for his wife

As reported by Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi, the ex-wife of Bok skipper Siya, reacted to Springbok star Eben Etzebeth wishing his wife, Anlia, a happy birthday.

Both Etzebeth and Kolisi share a tight bond both on and off the field, while their bond seemed to have spread between Anlia and Rachel.

