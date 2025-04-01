Broadcaster MultiChoice have released a statement addressing actress Angel Zuma’s claims that she was mistreated while working on the popular show Umkhokha: The Curse

The actress left the show after it ended in October 2024 and has since joined the stage production of Lion King in Canada

Local netizens reacted on social media to offer the talented actress support while some criticised the broadcaster

Following Angel Zuma’s emotional exit from the cast of Unkhokha: The Curse, national broadcaster MultiChoice released a statement.

The actress said she was mistreated by the broadcaster after the show ended in October 2024 and the broadcaster has now responded to the claims.

Since leaving the show, Zuma has joined the stage production of The Lion King in Canada where she plays the role of Rafiki but local fans are still reeling after her fallout with MultiChoice.

MultiChoice responds to Zuma’s claims

Zuma voiced her issues in the video below:

On her Instagram account, Zuma made a video complaining about her exit, saying she felt hurt and emotional by the experience.

Zuma said:

“I didn’t think some people would ever change on me like that, and by people, I do not mean the cast and crew members—it’s the other people up there. I had the worst experience leaving. I have never cried so much in my life.”

According to The Citizen, Multichoice responded with a statement which read:

“We take the well-being of our productions’ cast and crew with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to fostering a safe and supportive working environment. To this end, MultiChoice actively encourages all cast and crew members to report any incidents or concerns as soon as they arise.”

Watch Zuma play the role of Rafiki in the video below:

Umkhokha leave local airwaves

Despite the show’s popularity, it ended in October 2024, while several cast members left the show under a cloud of questions.

Zuma has since enjoyed her life both personally and professionally as she constantly shares updates of her time in Canada.

It remains to be seen where Zuma ends up after an established stage and movie career that has seen her travel across Mzansi and overseas.

Fans offer Zuma support

Local netizens reacted on social media to offer their support for Zuma and said they were proud of the former Umkhokha star.

Thullisile Ntombela criticised Multichoice:

“She said the most, they said nothing. There is no response from MultiChoice.”

Fanyana Ndlangisa is sad:

“Drama on and off stage, hai hai.”

Londy_londs supports the actress:

“Standing with you Angel.”

Un_problematic_ is a fan:

“Sending love and light.”

Vilakazi6150 is proud of Zuma:

“You’re so strong baby girl, and just look where God has taken you.”

