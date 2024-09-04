Angel Zuma has reportedly dumped Umkhokha: The Curse after receiving a lucrative offer

The actress will allegedly work on The Lion King and did not think twice about signing the contract

With fans having grown fond of her villainous character, producers have reportedly hit a wall in trying to convince her to stay

Angel Zuma has reportedly dumped 'Umkhokha: The Curse' for 'The Lion King'. Images: angie_zuma

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Angel Zuma dumped her role on Umkhokha: The Curse for something better with the cast of The Lion King.

Angel Zuma reportedly ditches Umkhokha: The Curse

Another beauty is said to have left Umkhokha: The Curse just as fans were beginning to love her devilish character.

According to ZiMoja, Angel Zuma is dumping the popular soapie after finding greener pastures abroad.

The publication alleges that Angel, who plays Nomkhosi, was offered a lucrative role in The Lion King, and did not pass up the opportunity. A source close to her alleged that she even signed her new contract before submitting her resignation:

"She has always wanted to work abroad; you don't miss an opportunity to work in a production like The Lion King."

Moreover, it's alleged that the producers of Umkhokha were not prepared to lose her after all she had brought to the show, and are now faced with the task of replacing or killing off her character.

Mzansi shows love to Angel Zuma

Fans are invested in the show with a love-hate relationship with Angel's character:

UmkhokhaStan was stunned:

"I no longer have anything to say about Nomkhosi's evil behaviour."

TrapMamiQ

"Khulekani and Nomkhosi might be the reason I stop watching Umkhokha. Yhu, they upset me so much, man!"

KTMtembu wrote:

"Nomkhosi's evil look! What a wow! My gender is a danger for foolish men!"

