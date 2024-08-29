The wait is over as SABC proudly revealed the comeback of their biggest entertainment show

SABC 1's entertainment show Selimathunzi makes its return to TV and will premiere on Thursday, 5 September 2024

Excited about the return, TV host Siphesihle Vazi told Briefly News that it is going to be fun as they will be dominating

Vazi and Zanele Potelwa are excited about the return of 'Selimathunzi.' Image: siphesihlevazi/zanelepotelwa

SABC is about to shake things up this summer as they announced the return of their biggest entertainment show.

Selimathunzi returns to TV this September

It's about to get lit for many fans and followers of Mzansi celebrities, as they will once again get a chance to see their stars on the red carpets of premium events.

SABC 1's biggest entertainment show, Selimathunzi, will boldly return to TV on Thursday, 5 September 2024, promising viewers an update on the entertainment life of celebrities.

Speaking to Daily Sun about the show's return hosts Siphesihle Vazi and Zanele Potelwa shared their excitement and what viewers at home can expect.

South African media personality Zanele Potelwa said:

"It’s back and it’s going to be lit. We want our audience to be there with us and do this thing with us."

TV host Sphesihle Vazi shared with Briefly News that it is going to be fun as they will be dominating:

"I'm thrilled to be back on the streets with HotSpot Selimathunzi! I can't wait to reconnect with our viewers—we're cranking up the excitement by getting viewers involved like never before.

"We're bringing back the chance for viewers at home to flex their presenting skills as guest presenters—this one's close to my heart since I started as a guest presenter myself. Plus, we're turning up the heat in the kitchen with surprise celebrity visits IN VIEWERS HOMES, Trust me, this season is going to be a blast with Zanele Potwela and Spakz bringing their unique flair and energy to the show—they're going to take it to the next level."

What is Selimathunzi ?

Selimathunzi is a South African variety television series produced by Baby Joe Correira. It regularly travels to all the regions in the country, spotlighting events and functions and highlighting trends, fads, and fashions.

In response to viewer letters and requests, the Selimathunzi presenters and crew attend local functions nationwide—from 21st birthday parties to matric farewell dances.

It has created stars such as former Miss South Africa Teen Zizo Beda, veteran TV presenter Kaos Matu, and Lunga Shabalala.

