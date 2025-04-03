A video shows a naughty child placing a live frog on his sleeping father's face, causing chaos in the bedroom

The dad jumps up in panic while everyone in the background screams as the frog bounces around the room

South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes about certain Asian cultures eating frogs, wondering why he was "afraid of his breakfast"

A clip showing an Asian toddler gifting his dad a live frog in the morning went viral. Images: James Johnstone/Getty Images and real444/Getty Images

Content creator @vusumuzimacbeth.ngwenya shared a hilarious video that has South Africans cracking jokes. In the clip, a young Asian child walks into his father's bedroom carrying a frog and gently places it on his sleeping dad's face.

The father, deep in sleep, takes a moment to register the strange sensation on his face. As he drowsily feels around to identify what's touching him, the sudden realisation that it's a live frog jolts him awake. Panic ensues as he jumps up frantically, causing the frog to fall onto the bed.

In a desperate attempt to catch the hopping intruder, the dad stands on the bed and pulls up the sheets, but the frog escapes to the floor. The video captures the chaos that follows - screams from the man, a woman in the background, and the child quickly moving out of the way. All the while, the unwanted guest continues its morning adventure.

The child's innocent prank turned the quiet morning into a moment of family panic that has viewers from South Africa laughing out loud.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Mzansi jokes about "breakfast in bed"

South African viewers found the video particularly funny because of stereotypes about certain Asian cultures, including frog dishes in their cuisine. The comments section quickly filled with jokes about the man being afraid of what many commenters called his "breakfast."

Chinese edible frogs (Hoplobatrachus chinensis) are indeed eaten in several Asian countries, including China, Thailand, and the Philippines. They're commonly sold in wet markets and seafood markets, with their legs often fried or cooked in various traditional dishes.

A young boy pranking his dad with a live frog went viral. Images: @vusumuzimacbeth.ngwenya

Mzansi's funny reactions to the frog prank

@Herman Vincent Mabelane joked:

"Acting as if you are afraid of it when you eat it."

@Nhlakanipho Nhlakah quipped:

"Breakfast in bed, I guess."

@Mathonsi Mbongeni Austin teased:

"But that is your lunch... We've seen y'all eat that."

@Mirandah Kujenga asked humorously:

"Why is he running away from his chicken?"

@Nkopane Tsolo warned:

"You must be careful, especially when the little ones are singing... They mean serious business!!!"

@Adelaide Mokubung suggested:

"He's not afraid of it, it's just that it shocked him 🥱It's meat for them 🤷🏻‍♀️"

@Mzimhle Loyiso Mxego stated:

"The child put one of their meals on the father's face."

@Shahid Shad joked:

"He brought it from the Kitchen, his mother was looking around 😂😂😂 When you eat this, you are never afraid of it."

