Western Cape-based snake handler Eduanne Niemand shared a video catching a venomous Cape cobra during loadshedding

The slithering snake nestled itself behind two big speakers in the corner of a room in an elderly couple's home

While some people applauded Eduanne for his bravery and commitment, others shared how much the snake frightened them

A brave snake handler caught a Cape cobra during loadshedding. Images: Pelaan / Getty Images, Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control / Facebook

Source: UGC

It is that time again when loadshedding affects many households as people fumble about in the dark. Unfortunately, the ongoing energy crisis brought new problems for one family who had an encounter with a venomous snake in their home.

Cape cobra pays a visit

Eduanne Niemand, founder of the business and Facebook account Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control (which is located in parts of the Western Cape), shared a video where he caught a mighty Cape cobra in an elderly couple's home hours before midnight.

He noted that it took 45 minutes to reach the home from Wellington.

The snake made itself comfortable behind two speakers in the corner of a room before Eduanne came to the rescue and safely placed the slithering reptile in a concealed tube.

"Now you're safe," said the professional as he screwed on the lid.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Cape cobra stuns Mzansi

Several members of the online community were shocked to see the snake in the couple's home and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section. Others commented on the snake catcher's attire, fearful that the Cape cobra would have bitten his exposed body parts.

Impressed with the professional's work, Sylvester Tatenda wrote:

"You are a legend."

Shantal Doty-Jackson received a reaction of laughter when they commented:

"This man works my nerves with his flip-flops on."

Claudine Traviss said to the snake handler:

"That's dedication, Eduanne. A very long drive! Thank goodness it was a quick catch. Everyone appreciates what you do. Thank you. Side note: I think you need extra long arms for these snakes."

Berries Lewis added in the comment section:

"It is terrible in the dark, and then you still have to catch a snake."

Pieter Wasserman jokingly revealed what they would have done in the situation:

"I would burn the house down and buy another!"

Estelle Horn advised the online community:

"Don't forget to check in your toilet before you sit down. They crawl all the way up in the pipes."

An appreciative Hetty Vunderink Huma shared:

"You are incredibly brave. Thank you for always being there when people call you."

3 Other stories about Cape cobras

In another article, Briefly News reported about snake handlers who caught a Cape cobra lying under a pillow, which frightened social media users.

reported about snake handlers who caught a Cape cobra lying under a pillow, which frightened social media users. A Cape Town man's extraordinary act of bravery saw him catching two massive Cape cobras hiding in an electricity box in a company's warehouse.

South African online users got the heebie-jeebies when a snake handler wearing plakkies caught a frog-swallowing Cape cobra in someone's pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News