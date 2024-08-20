A snake catcher based in the Western Cape shared a video on TikTok of himself removing a Cape cobra from a pool

The man wore a short-sleeved shirt, shorts, and slippers that exposed his toes, which had a few people asking questions

In the viral post's comment section, online users wrote that seeing the snake gave them chills

A snake catcher caught a venomous Cape cobra chilling in a pool. Images: @slangouwp / TikTok, Stefonlinton / Getty Images

After a small snack, a Cape cobra sailed in a pool, not knowing it would soon be removed. While the snake catcher recorded the capture, some people showed more interest in his outfit.

Cape cobra capture

The Western Cape-based business Boland Snake Removals 24/7 took to its TikTok account (@slangouwp) to show one of its snake catchers removing a Cape cobra from a pool in Franschhoek. According to the video, the venomous reptile swallowed a big frog before leaving the pool.

The man—wearing a short-sleeved shirt, shorts, and slippers that exposed his toes—ditched his snake-catching equipment and used one of the pool-cleaning devices to bring the snake closer. He then used bare hands to handle the snake and put it in a special container.

Watch the video here.

The snake catcher safely removed the Cape cobra from the pool. Image: @slangouwp

Mzansi reacts to snake and questions man's outfit

While some people shared their amazement over the professional catching the snake, others wondered about his fashion choice, specifically his shoes.

@nelzqubeka commented on the man removing the snake that could spit venom at any moment:

"Casually, just like that."

@katlegomaxx shared what they would have done:

"I'd have fainted seeing it in the water. Great handling."

@cpt_girl also stated how they would have reacted:

"I would've passed out."

When @mr_connelly asked why most snake catchers often wear open-toed shoes, Boland Snake Removals 24/7 provided an example, saying:

"Call-outs come in while you walk with your family in the mall. The snake is long gone if you first go home to change your shoes. You understand now?"

@ricardoroberts0 laughed and commented:

"Shame, poor dude just wanted to swim."

@berri957 laughed when they wrote about the man catching the snake:

"Catches a Cape cobra with plakkies on and walks around like it’s a Sunday afternoon stroll, and then says the snake is stressed! I’m finished."

