Snake catchers Sarel van der Merwe and his colleague Emma caught a massive black mamba

The snake was removed from a tree close to someone's house in Gcilima, KwaZulu-Natal

Social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the size of the snake and congratulate the team

Snack catchers safely removed a black mamba off the premises of a KZN home. Images: Sarel van der Merwe / Facebook, MarieHolding / Getty Images

A brave duo in Gcilima, KwaZulu-Natal, had the pleasure of encountering a black mamba who cosied up in a tree outside someone's home.

Snake catcher Sarel van der Merwe, based in the coastal province, shared a Facebook post of himself and a woman named Emma holding the lengthy snake in both hands. Other pictures showed Sarel in action, using special tools to get the reptile safely inside a custom snake-friendly box.

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

Emma and Sarel had to use both hands to show the snake's length. Image: Sarel van der Merwe

Sarel carefully placed the black mamba in a travel box. Images: Sarel van der Merwe

Netizens react to captured black mamba

Many Facebook users commented on Sarel's post to applaud him and Emma for catching the snake. Others were also impressed by the reptile's size.

Here is what social media users had to say about the black mamba:

Carol Prinsloo noted in the comments:

"That's a huge one."

Thelma Begley said to the snake catcher:

"Big one. Well done, and stay safe."

A stunned Ellen Cawker said:

"What a monster. Well done."

Given the cold temperatures, Shaz Glu said:

"Sjoe, they don't even slow down for winter!"

Sarel provided more information about the snake and said:

"Black mambas don't hibernate. Snakes are exothermic animals and use their environment to regulate their body temperature. Basking in the sun to get warmer or hiding in cooler areas to cool off. In regions with long and cold winters, they brumate to survive these adverse conditions."

