Three women shared a video of themselves on TikTok at work, ready to weigh a few snakes

While weighing the snakes, the three snake handlers also took time to break out into a dance

People in the comment section could not believe their eyes, while others were in awe of the work the women did

A snake handler showed herself and her colleagues weighing various snakes. Images: @nella.m_.

Source: TikTok

Three female snake handlers captured themselves at work weighing a few snakes.

Yonela Mahanjana shared a video on her TikTok account (@nella.m_) of herself and two colleagues bringing out a scale and plastic bucket where the snakes would be placed.

While one young lady uses a unique hook and her hands to get the first snake into the bucket on the scale, Yonela takes out a book to record the weight. The process is repeated a few times, but not without the three ladies taking moments in between to dance and enjoy themselves.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to women weighing snakes

Many people in the comment section responded in fear and shared that they could not see themselves doing what Yonela and her colleagues do. However, some people expressed interest in the dangerous job.

A curious @victoriamapula1 asked:

"Guys, do you love the job, or do the kids want winter clothes?

Yonela laughed and replied:

"We love the job. No fuss."

Using emojis to express fear, @alizwantlaisa explained what would happen if they were placed in such a situation:

"The way I would drop one by mistake and run."

@nthabi_caroline showed no fear and said:

"I love snakes. I will work here."

Eager to be a part of the experience, @cupiemakgotla asked:

"I want to work there, too. Where do I apply?"

@shortstuff_tee was honest in the comment section:

"It could never be me. I would faint."

Snake handler captures highly venomous snake

Source: Briefly News