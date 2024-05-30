A snake catcher bravely caught a rinkhals that was hiding under a box in a pool pump room

The Eastern Cape snake expert used a set of tongs, a hook and his bare hands to capture the snake

People in the comment section applauded the snake catcher, while others shared that the video scared them

A snake handler had no problem safely capturing a rinkhals. Images: David Northcott / Getty Images, @snakerescuekwt / TikTok

A snake catcher in the Eastern Cape frightened netizens when he caught a rinkhals.

SnakeRescue NSRR Eastern Cape shared footage of the safely captured snake to its TikTok account (@snakerescuekwt). The incident occurred at a Youth Centre in Bhisho.

The minute-long clip starts with the snake catcher looking for the snake hiding under a box in a pool pump room. After moving the box with his hook and tongs, the snake expert catches the highly venomous snake.

The man then removes the rinkhals from the pool pump room, letting it slither before he picks up the snake by its tail and uses his tools again to transport it safely to a bag designed for snakes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to captured rinkhals

Most people worldwide cringe at the sight of snakes, so it was no surprise when internet users in the comment section did the same.

A worried @givenmorowane said:

"I was shivering and praying that it doesn’t bite you."

Stating that the snake encounter was scary, @akon8568 asked:

"What do you do with them after saving them?"

SnakeRescue NSRR Eastern Cape replied:

"We release them in a safer environment far away from people as possible."

@akon8568 then shared:

"Very brave. I'm scared of snakes, even when they are on the TV."

@kampioen.viljoen applauded the snake catcher in the viral video:

"Good job!"

Snake handler risks life to save family from Cape Cobra

In a related article, Briefly News reported in April about a professional snake handler who saved a family from a Cape Cobra lurking in their kitchen cabinet.

The gent skillfully manoeuvred his tool and hand to extract the venomous snake from the cabinet's tight confines. He fearlessly reached out and grabbed the cobra with his bare hands, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

