In a breathtaking viral TikTok video, a barefoot man fearlessly captured a snouted cobra in a swimming pool

The video left viewers in Mzansi and around the world stunned as he captured the venomous reptile with no fear

The video showcases his remarkable composure as he calmly approaches and captures the potentially dangerous snake before releasing it safely

A man shared a video of how he caught a snake. Images: @janslang

Source: TikTok

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, a barefoot man showcased nerves of steel as he casually saw a snouted cobra in a swimming pool.

Man rescues cobra

The TikTok video shared on TikTok user @janslang has left South Africans in shock and awe. The clip, posted on TikTok, shows the man casually walking into the pool, where the potentially deadly snake had found itself.

With remarkable composure, he approached the cobra, swiftly grabbed it, and then released it safely from the pool. His bravery and swift action have earned him praise from people worldwide.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was stunned by the TikTok video

The video has sparked a wave of admiration and amazement, with viewers in Mzansi and beyond applauding the man’s bravery and calm demeanour. It’s a gripping tale that has captivated the online community and sparked conversations about wildlife encounters in South Africa.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Abu Mzwakali joked:

"The guy taking the video is breathing so loudly was he running away from the snake or something."

@NireshB said:

"Sir....why are you playing with the snake so close to you.....geez."

@user5589735157733 said:

"Your love for snakes is real."

@Fire Brand 78 advised:

"A bit careless there it almost came close to the left leg. Anyways well done. All is well that ends well I guess."

@Ongz commented:

"Would have called a sangoma and had a whole cleansing ritual."

