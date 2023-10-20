TikTok video documents a snake's surprise appearance in an East London home, and Mzansi was out of there

A child's terrified scream and the woman's reaction add a heart-stopping twist to the video

Mzansi citizens are left in shock as the video has people admitting they’d pack up shop and set fire

In a spine-chilling moment caught on TikTok, a South African woman in East London had her heart skip a beat when a snake unexpectedly paid a visit to her home.

South African woman in East London had her heart skip a beat when a snake unexpectedly paid a visit to her home. Image: @thalithamakalene

Source: TikTok

No one wants a snake as an uninvited house guest, especially not someone who is terrified of them and has a child to protect.

East London woman has unwanted snake visitor

The video, uploaded by user @thalithamakalene, has sent shivers down the spines of viewers as it captures the moment a child screams, "There's a snake," causing panic in the household.

The video, filled with tension and drama, captures the very essence of a snake-related emergency. As the child's scream echoes through the house, a state of panic ensues, creating a heart-pounding experience for those who watch.

Take a look:

Mzansi shares their fears in the comments

South African citizens were not loving this video. Many people admitted that their anxiety spiked just watching it.

Read the comments below:

@RiazMood:

"Remember, most snakes are harmless and play a vital role in our ecosystems. But I get the shock – this was intense!"

@AdventurousSoul:

"I'd be running for the hills! Kudos to the person behind the camera for staying calm!"

@ThulaniDum:

"Pro tip: Always call a professional to handle unexpected snake visits. Safety first!"

@LocalShiz5:

"This is a reminder that South Africa's wildlife is always full of surprises."

@Cohat34:

"The woman's reaction was all of us. Snakes can be scary, no doubt!"

