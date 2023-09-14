One TikTok video shows a snake in a terrifying hiding spot that left viewers of the viral post disturbed

Many people were floored after seeing the serpent getting extracted from its spot and shared their thoughts

Netizens commented on the video, and most were candid about how the snake video made them feel

A viral video of a long snake left people scared. A post shows how the viper was comfortable in someone's vehicle.

A TikTok video shows a snake inside a car, and a mechanic took it out. Image: @tonymorales2201

The video of the viper in the car received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought the snake looked scary.

Snake in TikTok video goes viral

@tonymorales2201 posted a video of a man taking out a snake. In the clip, the viper was in the vehicle's AC box.

Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers amazed by snake's hiding place

Many people admitted it was scary knowing that a snake slithered to a hidden part of the car. Netizens commented that the video was nightmare-inducing.

Becca said:

"Yeah I'd never be able to drive that card again."

Ashley Corder commented:

"Y’all can keep the car. I’ll walk home."

hotmessness_nomess added:

"At that point just keep it. I will go into debt to buy a new car because I will never be able to drive it without thinking a snake is going to fall."

wldwst22 wrote:

"That's the mechanic's car now."

Jamae Burrows joked:

"The way I just held my phone all the way out from me as if it would allow me a running headstart.

Snake videos terrify South Africans

Many people are not shy to admit that snakes are scary. One video terrified TikTok users after a snake jumped from a high building.

