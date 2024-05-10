Black Coffee recently attended the Met Gala after-party and took a photo with Dua Lipa

The picture had fans wishing that the pair would collaborate on a song together

Meanwhile, some netizens couldn't stop complimenting the musicians, saying they would make a great couple

Black Coffee and Dua Lipa shared a picture at her Met Gala after-party. Images: realblackcoffee, dualipa

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee recently attended an after-party for the Met Gala. The renowned DJ rubbed shoulders with some big names and even took a photo with Dua Lipa.

Black Coffee performs at Dua Lipa's Met Gala after-party

Internationally acclaimed disc jockey Black Coffee recently partied with the stars after the prestigious Met Gala.

The gala hosted some familiar faces, including Grammy Award-winner, Tyla, whose look quickly became the talk of the town and made it onto every fashionista's best-dressed lists.

Though Coffee was not spotted at the Met, he did attend and play at the after-party hosted by singer, Dua Lipa, who shared some snaps from the party, including her selfie with the DJ.

The Cold Heart hitmaker reminisced on the night, and thanked Coffee for his musical touch:

"Met afters! It's only right to end this week with a rave. I danced my socks off. @realblackcoffee and @chloecaillet on the music. Friends and fam all flew in to be with me for the end of this mammoth week."

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee and Dua Lipa's picture

Netizens quickly shipped the pair, claiming that Coffee and Trevor Noah's rumoured ex would make a cute couple:

MzansiAfrika7 said:

"They even look good together; we thank Jehovah for saving @RealBlackCoffee in that plane crash."

ZYantolo7 wrote:

"They look cute together."

General_Sport7 posted:

"The man looks excited."

Meanwhile, some netizens hoped that the musicians would one day make a song together:

dardanbruklinii said:

"You with @realblackcoffee would be fire!"

cameron.joseph pleaded:

"Okay, let’s get a Black Coffee and Dua track for the summer, please."

Lady Du critiques Tyla's Met Gala look

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lady Du's bizarre comment about Tyla's Met Gala gown.

The Amapiano singer was dragged by netizens for making a suggestion of what Tyla should have worn.

