Trevor Noah has stated that after leaving The Daily Show after seven years, he plans to pursue voice acting and film production

The hilarious comedian has appeared in a few hit films, including Black Panther , where he played an AI

While discussing his long showbiz career, Trevor also revealed details about the life of a public figure dating in Hollywood

Trevor Noah shocked the world when he announced his intention to leave The Daily Show after seven years of good laughs.

Trevor Noah says he wants to try out voice acting. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The star who rose to prominence in America due to his witty sense of humour had many Mzansi fans worried that finding him on TV would be difficult.

However, Trevor put those fears to rest when he told The Hollywood Reporter that he intends to continue his TV career. The hilarious comedian said he is interested in trying voice acting and filmmaking.

“I’d love to make great movies and I’d like to act in some of them, but I think stardom is a by-product of a job well executed, so that’s not something I’m too concerned about,”

According to Vanity Fair, Trevor made a brief appearance in Black Pather's debut film. Noah portrayed Griot, the AI system that guided Martin Freeman's character in a virtual plane during the battle scene in the hit movie.

Trevor Noah dishes deets about his dating life following Dua Lipa rumours

Trevor brought up the subject of dating as a public figure while discussing his long career in showbiz.

Trevor told The Hollywood Reporter that there have been numerous rumours about who he is dating.

Trevor then went on to tell a story about how he met a married couple for dinner and after they finished eating, all three of them hugged. However, he woke up to tabloid pics and headlines claiming that the wife was the new woman in his life.

When asked about the photos of him and British singer Dua Lipa hugging, he simply sat back and laughed, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Trevor neither confirmed nor denied any information.

Peeps react to Trevor Noah and Barack Obama The Daily Show interview

In other news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah was the talk of the town following his historic interview with former United States of America president Barack Obama.

The two spoke about issues affecting the world, politics, and the impending mid-term elections, where Barack has been campaigning vigorously for Joe Biden.

According to TimesLIVE, this is the third time the South African-born comedian has had a sit-down with the former leader. The first time was when they had a virtual interview in 2020.

Source: Briefly News