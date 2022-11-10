It's no secret that award-winning singer Zahara went through financial struggles and had to be rescued by her fans and industry colleagues when her house was about to be repossessed by the bank

The star opens up about that difficult phase in her life in her upcoming reality television show, Zahara, As I Rise

In a clip circulating on social media, the Loliwe hitmaker claims wealth men approached her wanting to help her for something in return but she turned them down

South Africans can expect to know more about what happens behind the scenes of Zahara's life in the upcoming reality television show Zahara, As I Rise.

Zahara shared that rich men approached her when she was struggling financially, but she turned them down. Image: @zaharasa.

The star, who trended when she took to social media to ask for financial assistance from her fans and followers, discusses the incident in detail in the show.

According to ZAlebs, Zahara claims that millionaires and billionaires approached her when she was at her lowest, but she turned them away. She said she wouldn't disrespect herself by sleeping with them because of money. She said:

"The reason why I spoke about my financial issues and that my house would be repossessed is because I did not want to involve other people. I am beautiful but I did not want to open my legs for men there are many millionaires and billionaires that want me."

Meanwhile, City Press reported that the show was almost axed because the award-winning singer had become difficult to work with. She allegedly missed her flight because she had had a fight with one of the management team.

