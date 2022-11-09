Two of South Africa's biggest entertainment stars created TV magic on The Daily Show and had people beaming

Thuso Mbedu said that it was one of her biggest accomplishments being interviewed by Trevor Noah

South Africans on Instagram were filled with pride to witness fellow citizens supporting each other in the US

Thuso Mbedu appears on 'The Daily Show' to promote her new movie. Image: @thuso.mbedu/Instagram and Michael Buckner/Getty

Thuso Mbedu took to Instagram to discuss her appearance on The Daily Show hosted by fellow South African star Trevor Noah. She went to the popular late-night US show on 8 November to promote her movie The Woman King and said her interview with Noah was a dream come true.

She thanked her manager and team for making this moment possible after 4 years of wishing. The interview luckily took place before Trevor's big departure from the show this coming December. Thuso said:

"Last night, my manager reminded me that when I was in New York in 2018, what was on top of my list was being an audience member on The Daily Show because I really wanted to support Trevor Noah.

It was tons of fun. Being able to whoop, holler, and cheer on fellow South Africans anywhere in the world is one of my favourite things to do."

Her Mzansi followers were stoked to see images of the beloved stars laughing and representing SA on a show that's aired globally.

Check out Thuso's Instagram post below:

@starr_lightbee said:

"We rise by lifting each other. I love cheering for South Africans too. We’ve been through so much we’re so deserving of all that our ancestors fought for.❤️"

@mel_imported stated:

"My people. How cool is this!❤️"

@hollywoodhoodies shared:

"Omg! What an amazing full-circle moment! I’m going to watch it! "

@nkemmbamalu mentioned:

"Yes, Queen, and you deserve all your dreams coming to reality! Proud African girl, cheering you on all the way."

@behumblej wrote:

"I’m happy that last night came true for you, and it really was a great interview. "

@kay_mkhize said:

"Seeing this brings me so much joy.✨"

@thegracefullifeofgrace added:

"You have arrived Dear. So proud of you."

@nolutha0209 commented:

"I loved how Trevor couldn’t resist throwing in a Xhosa word or two."

